How Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Really Feels About His Daughter Being an *NSYNC Fan

AJ McLean's daughter is playing games with his heart when it comes her love for *NSYNC.

Although the Backstreet Boys member has dozens of hits with his pop group, his 10-year-old, Elliott, much prefers the other five-piece that ruled the airwaves during the '90s. As AJ exclusively shared with E! News, he has "caught her multiple times" jamming out to music from Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick's iconic band.

"She'll have her iPad and AirPods in and I can see her mouthing words," he said. "I'll just sneak behind her and she's watching *NSYNC nonstop."

The 45-year-old continued, "And I'm like, 'Oh, really?!'"

But in a strange twist of fate, it's also a feeling *NSYNC's Joey—who stars alongside AJ, as well as bandmate Lance and Boyz II Men's Wanyá Morris, in The Children's Place's new "Dad Band" holiday campaign—knows very well. The "Bye Bye Bye" singer explained in their joint interview that his 13-year-old daughter Kloey wants it that way when it comes to songs on her playlist.