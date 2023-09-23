How Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Really Feels About His Daughter Being an *NSYNC Fan

AJ McLean's daughter is playing games with his heart when it comes her love for *NSYNC.
Although the Backstreet Boys member has dozens of hits with his pop group, his 10-year-old, Elliott, much prefers the other five-piece that ruled the airwaves during the '90s. As AJ exclusively shared with E! News, he has "caught her multiple times" jamming out to music from Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick's iconic band.
"She'll have her iPad and AirPods in and I can see her mouthing words," he said. "I'll just sneak behind her and she's watching *NSYNC nonstop."
The 45-year-old continued, "And I'm like, 'Oh, really?!'"
But in a strange twist of fate, it's also a feeling *NSYNC's Joey—who stars alongside AJ, as well as bandmate Lance and Boyz II Men's Wanyá Morris, in The Children's Place's new "Dad Band" holiday campaign—knows very well. The "Bye Bye Bye" singer explained in their joint interview that his 13-year-old daughter Kloey wants it that way when it comes to songs on her playlist.
"My younger daughter can recite probably more words of Backstreet than *NSYNC," Joey quipped. "100 percent."
So, according to AJ, it was then no surprise that Elliott and Kloey became besties on the set of The Children's Place campaign, which also featured the boybanders' kids wearing matching PJs.
"Our kids had a blast," he shared. "They talk all the time now."
Same goes for the dads. After all, the combination of their musical background and experiences as fathers was what made the project so special. "We have worked together in some way, shape or form together," Joey said. "We all have kids as well, and it's something that we definitely take to heart."