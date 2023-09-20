The Truth About Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Relationship Status

Watch : 6 MORE Reasons Why Kim Kardashian is ICONIC!

Is Kim Kardashian is keeping up with Odell Beckham Jr.?

Following reports that the Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver have been hanging out together, E! News has learned where they really stand.

"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," sources tell E! News. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

Speculation about the duo comes after his breakup with model Lauren Wood, with whom he shares 19-month-old son Zydn.

And while neither Kim nor Odell have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, the 30-year-old does have a history with Kim's family.

Back in 2016, he was photographed chatting with Khloe Kardashian at Drake's private Memorial Day party—an encounter that led to the Good American co-founder debunking romance rumors. "TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy," Khloe wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "However...this ain't that and that ain't this."

The NFL star later called out the partygoer who leaked the photo. "Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house—we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people. It's just kind of like...'dating'?" he shared in GQ August 2016 issue. "I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we've had."