Chanel Iman Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, First With NFL Star Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman's team just got a little bigger.

The model revealed she welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Capri Summer Godchaux, with fiancé Davon Godchaux on Sept. 19.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a shot of Chanel holding their daughter in the hospital bed while Davon holds them and smiles.

Davon also shared a series of Instagram Stories, showing polaroid photos of the trio after Chanel gave birth.

Back in May, Chanel—who is mom to daughters Cali, 5, and Cassie, 3, with ex Sterling Shepard—shared she was going to be a mom of three with an adorable social media announcement.

The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside snaps from her maternity photoshoot, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one."

The New England Patriots player—who is dad to son Davon from a previous relationship—took to the comments section to show his love. "It's nothing like a strong woman," he wrote. "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever," with a ring and heart emoji.