Ryan Seacrest Shares Pat Sajak and Vanna White’s Advice for Hosting Wheel of Fortune

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Named New Wheel of Fortune Host

The wheel was spun and landed on some prime advice for Ryan Seacrest.

The 48-year-old shared the advice former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White gave him ahead of hosting the game show in 2024.

"They've just told me how fun the show is," Ryan exclusively told E! News. "It is probably the best show to work on on television. You're giving away money every single night to people, and it never gets old."

As for his excitement on joining Vanna up on the iconic stage? "I've known her for a long time," he said. "We've known each other for many, many years, and so I'm looking forward to being on that set with her."

And joining such a longstanding series does leave Ryan with a few nerves, but more than anything, he's anticipating an exciting season ahead.

"Of course I'm nervous. I haven't done it yet, so I'm terrified," he confessed. "I am very much looking forward to it."