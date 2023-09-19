Danny Masterson’s Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce

Watch : Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

Bijou Phillips is ending her 12-year long marriage with Danny Masterson.

The Almost Famous alum filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show star on Sept. 18 in California, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The former couple's breakup comes two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape.

Phillips, who wed Masterson in 2011, had been by his side throughout through the legal proceedings, during which prosecutors alleged that the actor sexually assaulted three women—who said they met Masterson through the Church of Scientology—in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson, 47, had pled not guilty but was convicted on two counts of rape in May, with the jury unable to reach a verdict on the third count. (His first trial on the charges had ended in a mistrial in November 2022 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.)