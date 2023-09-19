Danny Masterson’s Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce After Rape Sentencing

Bijou Phillips is ending her 12-year marriage with Danny Masterson.
The Almost Famous alum filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show star on Sept. 18 in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to legal documents obtained by E! News. The former couple's breakup comes two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape.
Phillips, 43, did not list a date of separation in her filing and cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the divorce. The actress also requested legal and physical custody of her and Masterson's daughter Fianna Francis Masterson, 9, asking that Masterson be granted visitation time.
She asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate Masterson's ability to receive spousal support. Moreover, Phillips requested that Masterson pay for all attorney's fees.
She also requested to restore her name from Bijou Phillips Masterson to Bijou Phillips.
E! News has reached out to Phillips and Masterson's reps for comment and has not heard back.
Phillips, who wed Masterson in 2011 after seven years together, had been by his side throughout the legal proceedings, during which prosecutors alleged that the actor sexually assaulted three women—who said they met Masterson through the Church of Scientology—in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.
Masterson, 47, had pled not guilty but was convicted on two counts of rape in May, with the jury unable to reach a verdict on the third count. (His first trial on the charges had ended in a mistrial in November 2022 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.)
After Masterson was declared guilty, Phillips cried when he was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs, according to NBC News.
Prior to his sentencing on Sept. 7, Phillips penned a lengthy character letter to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, in which she called Masterson a "life-saving partner to me," according to documents obtained by E! News.
"Danny is an amazing father," Phillips wrote. "Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night."
She continued, "We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter."
Following Masterson's sentencing, Shawn Holley, one of his attorneys, said in a statement to E! News that "a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing the transcripts of the trial" and "have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts."
Furthermore, Holley maintained Masterson's innocence, adding, "We—and the appellate lawyers—the best and the brightest in the country—are confident that these convictions will be overturned."