Danny Masterson’s Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce After Rape Sentencing

Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips is ending her 12-year marriage with Danny Masterson.

The Almost Famous alum filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show star on Sept. 18 in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to legal documents obtained by E! News. The former couple's breakup comes two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape.

Phillips, 43, did not list a date of separation in her filing and cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the divorce. The actress also requested legal and physical custody of her and Masterson's daughter Fianna Francis Masterson, 9, asking that Masterson be granted visitation time.

She asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate Masterson's ability to receive spousal support. Moreover, Phillips requested that Masterson pay for all attorney's fees.

She also requested to restore her name from Bijou Phillips Masterson to Bijou Phillips.

E! News has reached out to Phillips and Masterson's reps for comment and has not heard back.