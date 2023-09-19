Vanna White Officially Extends Wheel of Fortune Contract

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Named New Wheel of Fortune Host

Vanna White isn't ready to hang up her ballgowns just yet.

The longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host has reportedly extended her contract by two years, the series confirmed in a press release Sept. 19, ensuring she'll remain in her crucial, letter revealing role through the 2025-26 season.

The news of her extension also promises some continuity at a time of much change at the iconic game show, as longtime host Pat Sajak will stop spinning the wheel after its current season.

"Well, the time has come," he said in a statement to E! News on June 12. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Pat and Vanna made their debut on the nightly version of the syndicated show together in 1983. And while Pat has rarely missed a taping during his tenure, Vanna has filled in for him on occasion. Once in 1996, she stepped in to host the bonus round when Pat's laryngitis prevented him from doing so, and again in November 2019 when the 76-year-old stepped back from his hosting duties to recover from emergency intestinal surgery.