The 2023 Latin Grammy Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

Get ready for Latin music's biggest night!

The nominations for the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards were announced on Sept. 19—with Édgar Barrera leading the pack of nominations with a whopping 13 nods, including Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year and Record of the Year for his work on Maluma and Marc Anthony's "La Fórmula." The Mexican-American composer is also nominated twice as co-writer for Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny's "un X100to" Camilo and Alejandro Sanz's "NASA."

However, following behind him are a pack of music superstars as Shakira, Karol G, Camilo and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz (a.k.a. Keityn) are up for seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Argentine DJ Bizarrap follows close behind with six nods.

Slated for Nov. 16, the award ceremony will be held for the first time outside of the United States in Seville, Spain.

"This group of creators reflects musical excellence and the richness of Latin music," Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said in a statement, "and I look forward to celebrating them during Latin Grammy Week in Sevilla which will be a truly historic moment for our organization."