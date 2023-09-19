Travis Kelce Reveals His Game Plan for Building Trust in a Relationship

When it comes to dating, you won't find Travis Kelce rushing.
In fact, the NFL star—who has recently been the subject of romance rumors with Taylor Swift—explained that when looking for a long-term partner, he prefers to take it slow.
"To really dive into a relationship with somebody I feel like it's going to take some time," Travis said during the Sept. 19 episode of the Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast. "I feel like you really got to know somebody to take that step and to really be committed and be in full throttle."
After all, getting to a solid foundation helps avoid the relationship ultimately fumbling.
"I can't just meet somebody and just automatically think that forever is just a day away," Travis added, "It's too much and I'm setting myself up for failure. I think it takes quite a bit of time for someone to get to know somebody and to find that affection and love for them."
However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did admit he sometimes sees sparks fly right off the bat.
"The initial spark is always fun, that's the peak of the roller coaster for the majority of it," he continued, "but at the same time as you get to know somebody and you get to see their tendencies and what they do on a daily basis, I think all of that can grow 100 percent."
And when it comes to deal breakers there are a few specifics that puts Travis on the defense. As he puts it, "You have to be grounded and you have to have some sort of balance lifestyle. High maintenance I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that."
Plus, there's a high bar to clear.
"My mother is an absolute angel," Travis told host Kristin Cavallari. so I kind of base who I look at in a lady or in a woman or significant other based off of how kind hearted and how sweet my mother is so you have to have some sort of sweetness to you."
Ladies won't make it to the end zone if they are "arrogant or snooty and higher above people," with Travis adding, "it's the biggest turn off for me."
But while the 33-year-old is still on the market for a girl to catch his eye and heart, he has also done some work on himself.
"I'm the biggest procrastinator of all times," he noted. "I wait until the last minute to do everything and when I say everything I mean literally everything from work to doing things with friends and family and I don't plan so I've been trying to be more OCD and kind of locked in on a schedule and daily routine and just make things easier for me than relying on that creative rush at the last second to put something together."
Taylor and Travis sparked romance rumors not long after the athlete attempted to shoot his shot with the singer when she made a stop at his home stadium in Kansas City while on her Eras Tour. And amid the ongoing speculation, even the football community has gotten in on the fun.
In fact, commentator Rich Eisen recently dropped multiple T.Swift puns while taking about the football player during the Chiefs' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Even though that bone bruise and the injury, one would think is delicate," he said Sept. 17, adding, "he's been able to shake it off."
And Travis' older brother Jason Kelce also shared his take on the rumors admitting that ever since his younger brother's E! series Catching Kelce aired in 2016, "everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life."
"I don't really know what's going on there," he continued. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."