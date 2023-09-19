Travis Kelce Reveals His Game Plan for Building Trust in a Relationship

Watch : Travis Kelce Gets Trolled by NFL Taylor Swift Jokes

When it comes to dating, you won't find Travis Kelce rushing.

In fact, the NFL star—who has recently been the subject of romance rumors with Taylor Swift—explained that when looking for a long-term partner, he prefers to take it slow.

"To really dive into a relationship with somebody I feel like it's going to take some time," Travis said during the Sept. 19 episode of the Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast. "I feel like you really got to know somebody to take that step and to really be committed and be in full throttle."

After all, getting to a solid foundation helps avoid the relationship ultimately fumbling.

"I can't just meet somebody and just automatically think that forever is just a day away," Travis added, "It's too much and I'm setting myself up for failure. I think it takes quite a bit of time for someone to get to know somebody and to find that affection and love for them."

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did admit he sometimes sees sparks fly right off the bat.