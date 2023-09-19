Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Settle Divorce After Months-Long Battle

Watch : Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Ex Wife $129K Per Month

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are putting on a united front after a bumpy breakup.

Four months after the Yellowstone actor's wife filed to end their 18-year marriage, the exes confirmed to E! News Sept. 19 that they "have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

The decision may come as a surprise to many who've followed the duo's legal battle in recent weeks. In fact, Costner—who's been at odds with Baumgartner over monthly child support payments for their kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13—recently called the proceedings "a horrible place to be."

"It feels so bad," he told Access Hollywood after a court hearing Sept. 1, "we're talking about somebody I love on the other side...I just can't."

Despite being on opposite ends of the courtroom, the 68-year-old did share that he still has love for his 49-year-old ex.