Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumor Mom Julie Plans to Divorce Todd From Prison

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are committed to their marriage, even while spending years apart behind bars.

Savannah Chrisley recently shot down a report claiming her parents are headed for divorce while serving their respective prison sentences for tax fraud.

"I was notified that the National Enquirer was going to be running a story on or about Julie Chrisley hiring counsel to file for divorce," the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared with fans Sept. 18 on her Instagram Stories. "That is a lie and the only reason I'm speaking about the National Enquirer is because, frankly, you should be held accountable for all of your lies. The fact that you are going out here trying to wreak havoc on people's lives with a lie is absolutely insane."

The 26-year-old reiterated, "No, my mother has not hired counsel," noting that, "If she did, it would have gone through me. So, that whole story is a lie."