Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumor Mom Julie Plans to Divorce Todd From Prison

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are committed to their marriage, even while spending years apart behind bars.
Savannah Chrisley recently shot down a report claiming her parents are headed for divorce while serving their respective prison sentences for tax fraud.
"I was notified that the National Enquirer was going to be running a story on or about Julie Chrisley hiring counsel to file for divorce," the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared with fans Sept. 18 on her Instagram Stories. "That is a lie and the only reason I'm speaking about the National Enquirer is because, frankly, you should be held accountable for all of your lies. The fact that you are going out here trying to wreak havoc on people's lives with a lie is absolutely insane."
The 26-year-old reiterated, "No, my mother has not hired counsel," noting that, "If she did, it would have gone through me. So, that whole story is a lie."
In fact, Savannah insists the reality stars' bond remains as strong as ever amid their legal troubles.
"I just sat with my mother in visitation this weekend and she cried about how much she missed my father," the Unlocked podcast host continued. "So, for the people giving these outlets false stories, karma's a bitch and it's going to come and bite you. Because I will find out who gave this info to the National Enquirer because it's a lie and it's just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies and it's absolutely insane."
Todd and Julie each reported to their respective prisons in January after they were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in their tax fraud case.
However, in September, Todd—who is incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pensacola, Florida—had his prison had his sentence shortened by two years. Similarly, Julie is now scheduled to be released from FMC Lexington in Kentucky a year and three months earlier than her initial release date.
Earlier this this month, Savannah called the reductions "great and we're so thankful for that," but added there's "still so much" headway to be made.
"We have our appeal filed," she exclusively told E! News, "which we're waiting on final answers from that. But it's a waiting game and you keep fighting."
Keep scrolling to see the Chrisleys' happier times together as a family.