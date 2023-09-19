Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Vows to Quit Vaping Before Breast Surgery

Watch : Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

Sami Sheen is prioritizing her health.

The 19-year-old shared her plan to quit vaping ahead of her breast augmentation surgery, asking her followers for any advice to make the process easier.

"So I've never spoken about this on social media for good reason," Sami said in a Sept. 18 TikTok video, "because I like to keep my life private and people are very judgmental and already think I'm a f--king loser, but I think I should talk about this because there are a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now."

As Sami explained, "I have been vaping for 5 years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f--king years."

Sami went on to note that she tried quitting on various occasions to no avail, adding, "It's really f--king hard and I ordered this book How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr." However, she admitted she hadn't started reading it just yet.