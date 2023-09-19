Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Vows to Quit Vaping Before Breast Surgery

Sami Sheen is prioritizing her health.
The 19-year-old shared her plan to quit vaping ahead of her breast augmentation surgery, asking her followers for any advice to make the process easier.
"So I've never spoken about this on social media for good reason," Sami said in a Sept. 18 TikTok video, "because I like to keep my life private and people are very judgmental and already think I'm a f--king loser, but I think I should talk about this because there are a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now."
As Sami explained, "I have been vaping for 5 years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f--king years."
Sami went on to note that she tried quitting on various occasions to no avail, adding, "It's really f--king hard and I ordered this book How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr." However, she admitted she hadn't started reading it just yet.
"Because I don't want to quit," she continued. "Like realistically I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it but I just don't want to deal with it and I've just been putting it off."
But Sami, daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, is determined to make good on quitting in the near future.
"I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine free for a month before," she explained. "I'm already getting anxiety. I have not gone a single day in the past 5 years without this mother f--ker."
For Sami, her upcoming surgery is more than a procedure.
"I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that," she added. "I've debated on postponing my surgery just because I'm too scared to quit nicotine."
Noting that she may not read the book after all, the Only Fans model asked followers for any advice they may have.
"If you have any tips on how to quit please let me know," Sami said. "Please tell me what worked best for you and what gave you the least amount of withdrawal symptoms and I'm so scared and I don't know how I'm going to live without this thing and my whole life revolves around it."
She added, "Ive depended on it for so long. My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine which is really f--king bad."
Leaving her viewers with one last message, Sami said, "I'm really scared to post this because people are really judgmental and I don't want this to get blown up, I just want the people who are struggling to please give me their advice and tell me what helped you."