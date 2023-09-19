Megan Thee Stallion Reveals the Intense Workout Routine Behind Her Fitness Transformation

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake NOT Feuding

This is how Megan Thee Stallion got her body-ody-ody-ody-ody.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently showcased her intense fitness routine in her new "gym recap" video on Instagram, proving that being a hot girl takes work.

"What's up ya'll, it's Megan Thee Stallion, aka the hot girl coach," the 28-year-old began her narrated video, before revealing each exercise she does. "And bitch, the results have been resulting. The word for the rest of the year is consistency."

In the clip, Megan admitted that she hoped her trainer would go easy on her since she had just returned from a New York City trip.

Instead, he asked her to pick up an exercise ball, put resistance bands around her legs and do jumping squats from one end of the room to the other. What's more? He made her do it backwards as well.

In the clip, the "Savage" rapper also did deadlifts, jump-roping, forward lunges and mountain climbers. And in true Megan fashion, she didn't sugarcoat the experience, comparing it to trying out for the Houston Texans.

"This s--t burn like a motherf--ker," she put it bluntly. "But I know you see them thighs popping."