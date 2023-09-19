Megan Thee Stallion Reveals the Intense Workout Routine Behind Her Fitness Transformation

Megan Thee Stallion's workout routine is not for the faint of heart, as she revealed the grueling weight training and cardio exercises she does to stay fit.

This is how Megan Thee Stallion got her body-ody-ody-ody-ody.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently showcased her intense fitness routine in her new "gym recap" video on Instagram, proving that being a hot girl takes work.

"What's up ya'll, it's Megan Thee Stallion, aka the hot girl coach," the 28-year-old began her narrated video, before revealing each exercise she does. "And bitch, the results have been resulting. The word for the rest of the year is consistency."

In the clip, Megan admitted that she hoped her trainer would go easy on her since she had just returned from a New York City trip.

Instead, he asked her to pick up an exercise ball, put resistance bands around her legs and do jumping squats from one end of the room to the other. What's more? He made her do it backwards as well.

In the clip, the "Savage" rapper also did deadlifts, jump-roping, forward lunges and mountain climbers. And in true Megan fashion, she didn't sugarcoat the experience, comparing it to trying out for the Houston Texans.

"This s--t burn like a motherf--ker," she put it bluntly. "But I know you see them thighs popping."

Earlier this year, Megan opened up about what kickstarted her exercise regimen.

"I'm really proud of my journey," she told People in June. "Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle. I've been disciplined and committed to working out on a regular basis and investing in my health."

But working out isn't the only aspect to her self-care practices. She noted how she blocks out time for "journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, binging my favorite shows and just doing activities that make me happy."

Of course, Megan isn't the only celebrity to share insight into her fitness routine. Keep scrolling to see A-lister's favorite ways to break a sweat.

Kate Hudson

"I always move, even for a few minutes each day. Sometimes I'll go into a room, turn up the music and just dance. It's a great way to let loose and feel great."

Lana Condor

"Honestly, my favorite way to break a sweat right now is playing VR. We got a virtual reality headset right as everything was shutting down and it's been AMAZING during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play."

Padma Lakshmi

"Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere (@CarrotsandPlanks). I'm also trying to jump rope—2,000 strokes each day."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh."

Janel Parrish

"Running and listening to music. The best outlet I've found these last few months being stuck in the house! I feel so great and pumped up after."

Dascha Polanco

"My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex, PRx Performance, hiking, biking."

Brooke Burke

"By connecting with my audience and motivating them through my Brooke Burke Body fitness app! I've been live streaming on the app as well as on my Instagram since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to make fitness fun and innovative. I especially love walking my viewers through total body cardio parties, which is when I crank up the music, let them find their rhythm and let the booty burn. Cardio kicks up your heart rate, so if you're not sweating, you're not working out hard enough!"

Whitney Port

"I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores' express workouts on her Instagram."

Maggie Q

"During lockdown it's yoga under my own direction. I can go onto so many different tangents and by the time I am done it is often two hours."

Merle Dandridge

"My trainer, Amoila Cesar, gets lots of results out of me by appealing to my 'no quit,' competitive side. He yells and I love it. During quarantine, I got my fix by doing his 6 Weeks of THE WORK on Beachbody on Demand. I also love a rigorous barre class and need daily yoga."

Rachel Naomi Hilson

"I've been doing a lot of dancing in my apartment. I'll turn on some music and just go. Sometimes it's more structured, sometimes it's interpretive, sometimes I twerk. Also hiking!"

Paige DeSorbo

"My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!"

