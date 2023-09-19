These Adorable Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Sons Riot and RZA Deserve a Round of Applause

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Introduce New Baby in Photoshoot!

Please don't stop the music sweet family photos, Rihanna.

The singer recently revealed the first pictures of her and A$AP Rocky's newborn son Riot Rose Mayers, and they're so adorable you may be sending an S.O.S.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky—a.k.a. Rakim Mayers—posed with their baby boy as well as his big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months, during a family photoshoot. And while the fashionable couple slayed with their looks, their children were the ones who really stole the show. Riot sported a precious rose ensemble with white socks and tan boots while RZA donned a cute leather jacket; gray, red and yellow shirt; blue jeans and black sneakers.

Other photos showed RiRi, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, gazing lovingly at their 1-month-old as he rested on a blanket.

The rare glimpse inside the life of the new family of four comes a little more than a month after the "Umbrella" artist welcomed Riot—who was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, according to a copy of the birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Earlier this year, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child together when she debuted her baby bump during her epic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.