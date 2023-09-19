These Adorable Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Sons Riot and RZA Deserve a Round of Applause

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently shared the first photos of their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers taken during a family photo shoot that also featured their son RZA Athelston Mayers.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 19, 2023 4:25 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesRihannaCeleb KidsCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Introduce New Baby in Photoshoot!

Please don't stop the music sweet family photos, Rihanna.

The singer recently revealed the first pictures of her and A$AP Rocky's newborn son Riot Rose Mayers, and they're so adorable you may be sending an S.O.S.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky—a.k.a. Rakim Mayers—posed with their baby boy as well as his big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months, during a family photoshoot. And while the fashionable couple slayed with their looks, their children were the ones who really stole the show. Riot sported a precious rose ensemble with white socks and tan boots while RZA donned a cute leather jacket; gray, red and yellow shirt; blue jeans and black sneakers.

Other photos showed RiRi, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, gazing lovingly at their 1-month-old as he rested on a blanket.

The rare glimpse inside the life of the new family of four comes a little more than a month after the "Umbrella" artist welcomed Riot—who was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, according to a copy of the birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Earlier this year, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child together when she debuted her baby bump during her epic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Romance Rewind

And the Grammy winner has previously spoken about how motherhood has her shining bright like a diamond.

"Oh, my God, it's legendary," she told British Vogue about motherhood for the March issue. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it–and there are photos of my life before–but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."

It won't even take four, five seconds to read on and see the adorable family photos.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Lift him up! Rihanna gazes at her newborn son Riot as she holds him.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have found in a perfect place, posing with sons RZA and Riot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The couple is seen talking that (adorable) talk to their newborn.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The two also shared an up-close-and personal glimpse at Riot, who wore an all-pink ensemble for the special shoot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

As expected, these pics are proof they're running this town as a family of four.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner shines bright like a diamond while cradling baby Riot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Though the couple may be smiles, RZA may not have been as camera ready.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

A$AP shared a look at bonding time with his youngest baby boy.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna is unapologetic in holding her baby boy close to her chest.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Pour it up! The pair enjoy a laugh during their adorable shoot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Now, this photo is one that deserves a round of applause.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The couple and their boys make sure to work the camera.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

RZA stole the show in the cutest of ways.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The entire family deserves to take a bow for this snapshot alone.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Like father, like son. A$AP and RZA both have wide grins as the rapper carries his son on his shoulders.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Simply put, where have these photos been all of our lives?

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut Son Riot Rose in Rare Family Photoshoot

3

Model Maleesa Mooney Found Dead at 31

