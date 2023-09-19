These Adorable Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Sons Riot and RZA Deserve a Round of Applause

Please don't stop the
music sweet family photos, Rihanna.
The singer recently revealed the first pictures of her and A$AP Rocky's newborn son Riot Rose Mayers, and they're so adorable you may be sending an S.O.S.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky—a.k.a. Rakim Mayers—posed with their baby boy as well as his big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months, during a family photoshoot. And while the fashionable couple slayed with their looks, their children were the ones who really stole the show. Riot sported a precious rose ensemble with white socks and tan boots while RZA donned a cute leather jacket; gray, red and yellow shirt; blue jeans and black sneakers.
Other photos showed RiRi, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, gazing lovingly at their 1-month-old as he rested on a blanket.
The rare glimpse inside the life of the new family of four comes a little more than a month after the "Umbrella" artist welcomed Riot—who was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, according to a copy of the birth certificate obtained by E! News.
Earlier this year, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child together when she debuted her baby bump during her epic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
And the Grammy winner has previously spoken about how motherhood has her shining bright like a diamond.
"Oh, my God, it's legendary," she told British Vogue about motherhood for the March issue. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it–and there are photos of my life before–but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."
It won't even take four, five seconds to read on and see the adorable family photos.