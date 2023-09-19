RHOC's Tamra Judge Reveals Conversation She Had With Shannon Beador Hours After DUI Arrest

Watch : RHOC's Shannon Beador ARRESTED for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Tamra Judge is sharing her emotional reaction to costar Shannon Beador's legal trouble.

After The Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested in Newport Beach in the early hours of Sept. 17 for driving under the influence and hit and run, Tamra revealed she was shocked to learn about the incident.

"I'm am literally shaking," the Bravo star shared on the Sept. 18 of her and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast Two T's in a Pod. "I feel like I'm going to throw up."

In fact, Tamra spoke to Shannon hours after she was released from jail but only learned of her arrest from the news.

"If this happened on Saturday, I had a conference call with her Sunday—she was very quiet," the 56-year-old noted. "She said it's been a rough couple days and that's all she told me."

Tamra explained that, during the work call, Shannon "did not say one word" about her run-in with the law. "I called her back and I said, 'You were really quiet,'" she explained. "She said, 'Yeah, it's been tough. She did not say one word about it."