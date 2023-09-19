RHOC's Tamra Judge Reveals Conversation She Had With Shannon Beador Hours After DUI Arrest

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge shared her shocked reaction to costar Shannon Beador's hit-and-run arrest and detailed the conversation they had hours after incident.

Tamra Judge is sharing her emotional reaction to costar Shannon Beador's legal trouble.

After The Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested in Newport Beach in the early hours of Sept. 17 for driving under the influence and hit and run, Tamra revealed she was shocked to learn about the incident.

"I'm am literally shaking," the Bravo star shared on the Sept. 18 of her and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast Two T's in a Pod. "I feel like I'm going to throw up."

In fact, Tamra spoke to Shannon hours after she was released from jail but only learned of her arrest from the news.

"If this happened on Saturday, I had a conference call with her Sunday—she was very quiet," the 56-year-old noted. "She said it's been a rough couple days and that's all she told me."

Tamra explained that, during the work call, Shannon "did not say one word" about her run-in with the law. "I called her back and I said, 'You were really quiet,'" she explained. "She said, 'Yeah, it's been tough. She did not say one word about it."

And given Shannon's silence on the matter, Tamra assumed there had been a mistake when she heard about the arrest.

"I talked to her the day after this supposedly happened," the Bravolebrity continued. "That's why I instantly thought it was a lie. This is life-changing. This is going to change her life."

And while Tamra stated she hadn't confirmed the news with Shannon directly, she noted she believes it's "not a smart choice" for anyone to drive after drinking.

"I feel bad for her," she added. "I'm just happy nobody got hurt."

As for their RHOC costars' reactions? Tamra shared that, "Some of the girls have reached out to her and she hasn't responded."

E! News confirmed with the Newport Beach Police Department on Sept 18 that the 59-year-old was booked for two misdemeanors—DUI for alcohol and hit and run—and was cited and released without bond around 1 a.m. the previous morning.

Following the incident, Shannon's attorney Michael L. Fell told E! News Sept 18 in a statement, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

