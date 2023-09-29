People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

From the People's Artist of 2023 to the Country Champion Award, see which of your favorite music icons were winners at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards 2023 on Sept. 28.

Get ready to say "howdy" to a new kind of People's Choice Awards.

The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards kicked off from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry Sept. 28 for a night that was filled with fun performances and epic acceptance speeches from the biggest stars in country music.

Some of the most-nominated artists this year included hit-makers like Blake Shelton, Kelsea BalleriniLuke CombsKane Brown, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. (See the full list of nominees here.) Even some unexpected stars—who made a foray into country this past year—were up for awards, including Pink, Ed Sheeran and Bebe Rexha.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the People's Choice Country Awards will also bestow several honorary awards, including the Country Music Icon Award and the Country Champion Award. As for the inaugural recipients of those accolades? Well, they're none other than Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd, respectively.

Keep reading for the full list of 2023 PCCAs winners. The People's Choice Country Awards airs live tonight, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Country Music Icon Award

WINNER: Toby Keith

Country Champion Award

WINNER: Wynonna Judd

THE PEOPLE'S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Old Dominion
Zach Bryan

Richard McLaren

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Elle King
Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Little Big Town
Maddie & Tae
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman
Corey Kent
ERNEST
Megan Moroney
Ingrid Andress 
Jelly Roll
Priscilla Block
Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023 

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)
"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)
"Love You Anyway" - Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)
"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)
"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)
"Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)
"Thinkin' Bout Me" - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)
"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

"Beer With My Friends" - Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)
"Cowgirls" - Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)
"Red" - HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)
"Save Me" - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)
"Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)
"Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)
"We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)
"You, Me, And Whiskey" - Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

"Dawns" - Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)
"Just Say I'm Sorry" - P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)
"Life Goes On" - Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)
"Seasons" - Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)
"Texas" - Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren "Oak" Felder)
"That's Not How This Works" - Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)
"UNHEALTHY" - Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)
"Wasted" - Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz) 

THE ALBUM OF 2023

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Different Man - Kane Brown
Gettin' Old - Luke Combs
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
Religiously. The Album. - Bailey Zimmerman
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
the mockingbird & THE CROW - HARDY
Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll
"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney
"Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
"Thought You Should Know" - Morgan Wallen
"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
"Where We Started" - Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry
"You Proof" - Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour
Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour
Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

Keep reading to see every star on the PCCAs red carpet.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kane Brown

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lady A

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Dan + Shay

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

The Brothers Osborne

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

HARDY & Lainey Wilson

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Carly Pearce

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Young

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Toby Keith & Tricia Lucus

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Carly Waddell

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman & Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Gabby Barrett

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jason Tartick

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew Knotts & Tayler Holder

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Hannah Dasher

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cole Taylor & Lucy Taylor

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Tenille Arts

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

Hunter Phelps & Kelli Phelps

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Hunter Deno

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Josh Ross

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Ton Evans Jr.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Chase Matthew

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Caitlynne Curtis

