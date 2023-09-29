People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs

Get ready to say "howdy" to a new kind of People's Choice Awards.

The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards kicked off from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry Sept. 28 for a night that was filled with fun performances and epic acceptance speeches from the biggest stars in country music.

Some of the most-nominated artists this year included hit-makers like Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. (See the full list of nominees here.) Even some unexpected stars—who made a foray into country this past year—were up for awards, including Pink, Ed Sheeran and Bebe Rexha.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the People's Choice Country Awards will also bestow several honorary awards, including the Country Music Icon Award and the Country Champion Award. As for the inaugural recipients of those accolades? Well, they're none other than Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd, respectively.

Keep reading for the full list of 2023 PCCAs winners. The People's Choice Country Awards airs live tonight, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Country Music Icon Award

WINNER: Toby Keith

Country Champion Award

WINNER: Wynonna Judd