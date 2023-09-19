See Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Rare Family Photoshoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared a first look their newborn Riot Rose in an adorable family photoshoot with son RZA Athelston Mayers.

By Kisha Forde Sep 19, 2023 3:30 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesRihannaCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s New Baby’s Name & Sex Revealed

Where have these photos been all of our lives?

A little more than one month after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot Rose Mayers, the couple debuted their newborn in a stunning family photoshoot. Also front and center shining bright like a diamond? Their son RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months.

In the series of adorable photos, the family of four are seen posing together, as both Rihanna and A$AP take turns cradling their sons. For the shoot, Rihanna pulled her loose curls into an updo, and wore a denim jacket and navy ensemble. Meanwhile, the "Fashion Killa" rapper—born Rakim Mayers—sported a green plaid shirt and a white tank top paired with jeans. 

And in four, five seconds RZA stole hearts with his color block shirt, denim pants and cutest face. As for baby Riot, he had our heart in an all pink ensemble, which included a matching hat and light brown boots.

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son RZA's Cutest Pics

Growing their family was always the hope for the duo, who have been together for nearly three years. "Listen, I'm down for whatever," she told British Vogue in an interview published in February, just days after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut Son Riot Rose in Rare Family Photoshoot

3

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Ends Summer With Rare Pic

After all, for Rihanna, 35, and A$AP, 34, welcoming RZA changed their lives in the best way possible.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told the outlet. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

As for RZA's bond with his dad? Well, nothing compares. "Their connection is undeniable," the Grammy winner added. "The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

Keep reading to see photos of the couple running this town as a family of four. But be prepared: You're going to have love on the brain.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Lift him up! Rihanna gazes at her newborn son Riot as she holds him.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have found in a perfect place, posing with sons RZA and Riot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The couple is seen talking that (adorable) talk to their newborn.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The two also shared an up-close-and personal glimpse at Riot, who wore an all-pink ensemble for the special shoot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

As expected, these pics are proof they're running this town as a family of four.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner shines bright like a diamond while cradling baby Riot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Though the couple may be smiles, RZA may not have been as camera ready.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

A$AP shared a look at bonding time with his youngest baby boy.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna is unapologetic in holding her baby boy close to her chest.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Pour it up! The pair enjoy a laugh during their adorable shoot.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Now, this photo is one that deserves a round of applause.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The couple and their boys make sure to work the camera.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

RZA stole the show in the cutest of ways.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The entire family deserves to take a bow for this snapshot alone.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Like father, like son. A$AP and RZA both have wide grins as the rapper carries his son on his shoulders.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Simply put, where have these photos been all of our lives?

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut Son Riot Rose in Rare Family Photoshoot

3

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Ends Summer With Rare Pic

4

Travis Kelce Reacts to His NFL Family's Playful Taylor Swift Puns

5

Model Maleesa Mooney Found Dead at 31