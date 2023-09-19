See Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Rare Family Photoshoot

After all, for Rihanna, 35, and A$AP, 34, welcoming RZA changed their lives in the best way possible.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told the outlet. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

As for RZA's bond with his dad? Well, nothing compares. "Their connection is undeniable," the Grammy winner added. "The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

Keep reading to see photos of the couple running this town as a family of four. But be prepared: You're going to have love on the brain.