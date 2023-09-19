Influencer Remi Bader Gets Support From Khloe Kardashian After Receiving Body-Shaming Comments

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her appreciation for Remi Bader.
After the influencer addressed body-shaming remarks in a tearful video posted Sept. 18, the Kardashians star shared a positive message in support of the social media star.
"You are perfection just as you are," Khloe wrote in an Instagram Story post alongside a photo of Remi. "Exactly As you come. In all phases, you are perfection. Never forget that your soul sparkles, your smile is magic and your heart is pure."
And in response to the uplifting note, Remi reposted Khloe's message to her own Instagram Story, writing, "I love you so much."
In her emotional video posted on TikTok, Remi explained that though she tries to "not look at the really mean things online," she's recently received a "ridiculous amount" of body-shaming comments on social media.
"I felt like it was helpful to other people that I care about, or don't know and still care about, to help by sharing my health journey," Remi—who has been open about her health—said in her clip, "because I think that could be helpful for people going through similar struggles but I decided tonight that I'm no longer going to do that."
Remi, 28, went on to note that she'll keep details of her journey private moving forward, explaining that it was a difficult decision to make.
"That's why I'm on social media, to share with the world everything going on in my day-to-day because I feel like that's so true to me," she added. "But I don't even know why it's allowed online—shaming someone and the way they look every single day is so disgusting."
@remibader
I'm not going anywhere but my personal health journey will no longer be shared with you all. Thanks for understanding.? original sound - Remi Jo
It's a shift in privacy that the TikToker hopes will ultimately help protect her mental health.
"It's really hard to see this every single day," she said, through tears. "It's really not fair to just see really mean, mean things. I'm taking care of myself the best that I can."
Khloe herself has also opened up about being on the receiving end of criticism from social media users, noting that she has "been torn apart the minute" she began appearing on TV in 2007.
"I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore, it's not good enough," the Good American founder said during a Season 3 episode of The Kardashians. "Then when I started changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there's still people constantly bullying you."
But as Khloe, 39, concluded, she has since learned that "you have to do things for yourself," adding that "we're all just trying to do the best we can."