Influencer Remi Bader Gets Support From Khloe Kardashian After Receiving Body-Shaming Comments

It's a shift in privacy that the TikToker hopes will ultimately help protect her mental health.

"It's really hard to see this every single day," she said, through tears. "It's really not fair to just see really mean, mean things. I'm taking care of myself the best that I can."

Khloe herself has also opened up about being on the receiving end of criticism from social media users, noting that she has "been torn apart the minute" she began appearing on TV in 2007.

"I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore, it's not good enough," the Good American founder said during a Season 3 episode of The Kardashians. "Then when I started changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there's still people constantly bullying you."

But as Khloe, 39, concluded, she has since learned that "you have to do things for yourself," adding that "we're all just trying to do the best we can."