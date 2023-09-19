Chris Evans Makes Marvelously Rare Comments About His Relationship With Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is putting his shield down for a personal conversation.
Days after the actor and Alba Baptista tied the knot in a private ceremony, new details about their romance have been revealed—by the Captain America alum himself.
In an interview with GQ, conducted before the couple's Massachusetts wedding on Sept. 9, Evans shared insight into his new chapter away from film sets.
"I haven't worked all year and I don't plan to, which has been lovely," he said in the cover story, published Sept. 19. "My girlfriend that I've had for a while, when we began dating...I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready."
"And even when that year was happening," the 42-year-old, who wrapped up his Marvel contract with the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, recalled, "I was like, man, never again."
Evans, who confirmed his relationship with the Warrior Nun actress in Nov. 2022, gave his real life leading lady a shoutout while discussing first impressions, noting the 26-year-old is "really big into people's energies."
"I'm not so much, because I feel that I don't always give off the same thing out of the gate," he added. "So I try to really reserve judgment."
And even though he's enjoying his post-Marvel life, he's not shutting the door completely on a possible return to the Cinematic Universe.
"I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," he explained. "But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing."
So fans shouldn't expect new projects anytime soon.
"Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life," he noted. "I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied."
As Evans and Baptista start a new journey together as newlyweds, take a look back at their relationship in photos...