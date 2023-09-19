Chris Evans Makes Marvelously Rare Comments About His Relationship With Alba Baptista

While Chris Evans typically avoids commenting on his personal life, the Captain America alum gave a shoutout to Alba Baptista in a GQ interview conducted before their wedding.

Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista in Intimate Wedding

Chris Evans is putting his shield down for a personal conversation.

Days after the actor and Alba Baptista tied the knot in a private ceremony, new details about their romance have been revealed—by the Captain America alum himself. 

In an interview with GQ, conducted before the couple's Massachusetts wedding on Sept. 9, Evans shared insight into his new chapter away from film sets.

"I haven't worked all year and I don't plan to, which has been lovely," he said in the cover story, published Sept. 19. "My girlfriend that I've had for a while, when we began dating...I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready."

"And even when that year was happening," the 42-year-old, who wrapped up his Marvel contract with the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, recalled, "I was like, man, never again."

Evans, who confirmed his relationship with the Warrior Nun actress in Nov. 2022, gave his real life leading lady a shoutout while discussing first impressions, noting the 26-year-old is "really big into people's energies."

Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

"I'm not so much, because I feel that I don't always give off the same thing out of the gate," he added. "So I try to really reserve judgment."

And even though he's enjoying his post-Marvel life, he's not shutting the door completely on a possible return to the Cinematic Universe. 

"I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," he explained. "But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing."

So fans shouldn't expect new projects anytime soon.

"Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life," he noted. "I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied."

As Evans and Baptista start a new journey together as newlyweds, take a look back at their relationship in photos...

September 2023: Just Married!

The two tie the knot in an intimate Massachusetts ceremony.

April 2023: Almost Red Carpet Official

Both actors attend the premiere of Chris' new film Ghosted...

 

Separate Arrivals

...but do not pose for photos together.

February 2023: Happy Valentine's Day

In February 2023, the Avengers actor posted a series of pictures and videos of himself and Alba in honor of Valentine's Day. The two are seen hiking, kissing, traveling, carving pumpkins, and playing with Dodger.

 

Pranking Pair

The montage shows the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby." Chris' dog Dodger also makes an appearance.

January 2023: Instagram Official

Chris makes his relationship with Alba Instagram official by posting a video montage of the two in 2023.

The Start of Their Love Story


The Marvel actor and the Warrior Nun star begin dating in mid-2021, according to multiple reports. But rumors of their romance only surface in November 2022, when they are spotted walking together in New York City.

