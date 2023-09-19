Chris Evans Makes Marvelously Rare Comments About His Relationship With Alba Baptista

Watch : Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista in Intimate Wedding

Chris Evans is putting his shield down for a personal conversation.

Days after the actor and Alba Baptista tied the knot in a private ceremony, new details about their romance have been revealed—by the Captain America alum himself.

In an interview with GQ, conducted before the couple's Massachusetts wedding on Sept. 9, Evans shared insight into his new chapter away from film sets.

"I haven't worked all year and I don't plan to, which has been lovely," he said in the cover story, published Sept. 19. "My girlfriend that I've had for a while, when we began dating...I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready."

"And even when that year was happening," the 42-year-old, who wrapped up his Marvel contract with the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, recalled, "I was like, man, never again."

Evans, who confirmed his relationship with the Warrior Nun actress in Nov. 2022, gave his real life leading lady a shoutout while discussing first impressions, noting the 26-year-old is "really big into people's energies."