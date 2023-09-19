Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Supports Stepson Landon Barker in Must-See Lip-Sync Video

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Timeline: 3 Weddings to Pregnancy!

This family supports each other in all the small things, not just the big ones.

And Kourtney Kardashian recently proved she's there for her stepson Landon Barker in the sweetest way. The 44-year-old appeared in one of the 19-year-old's TikTok videos, lip-syncing by Landon's side to his upcoming song, "Friends With Your EX."

"I was friends with your ex," the two sing, with Landon looking like the spitting image of his rockstar dad, Travis Barker. "You were with him when we met. Guess he hasn't found out yet, but I know he's gonna kill me when he sees me with you."

Landon captioned his Sept. 18 post, "We had to run it up!"

The aspiring singer is just one of the newly blended Kardashian-Barker clan after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while the Poosh founder is mom to kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.