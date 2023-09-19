Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Supports Stepson Landon Barker in Must-See Lip-Sync Video

This family supports each other in all the small things, not just the big ones.
And Kourtney Kardashian recently proved she's there for her stepson Landon Barker in the sweetest way. The 44-year-old appeared in one of the 19-year-old's TikTok videos, lip-syncing by Landon's side to his upcoming song, "Friends With Your EX."
"I was friends with your ex," the two sing, with Landon looking like the spitting image of his rockstar dad, Travis Barker. "You were with him when we met. Guess he hasn't found out yet, but I know he's gonna kill me when he sees me with you."
Landon captioned his Sept. 18 post, "We had to run it up!"
The aspiring singer is just one of the newly blended Kardashian-Barker clan after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while the Poosh founder is mom to kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.
And their blended family is due to grow by one, as Kourtney and Travis will soon be welcoming their first child together—a baby boy—after the couple announced their pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert back in June.
Though Kourtney recently experienced a health scare—undergoing urgent fetal surgery—mom and baby are out of the hospital and back at home.
And his older siblings eagerly await his arrival. Despite previously dissing her dad's baby name ideas, Alabama recently expressed her excitement over her new sibling.
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she told E! News Sept. 16 at the BeautyCon Los Angeles event presented by Walmart. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
And before baby boy Barker makes his debut, keep reading to relive all the family's sweetest moments over the years.