Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Supports Stepson Landon Barker in Must-See Lip-Sync Video

Kourtney Kardashian made a special appearance in Landon Barker's TikTok video for his upcoming song, proving the teen might just be following in dad Travis Barker's footsteps.

This family supports each other in all the small things, not just the big ones. 

And Kourtney Kardashian recently proved she's there for her stepson Landon Barker in the sweetest way. The 44-year-old appeared in one of the 19-year-old's TikTok videos, lip-syncing by Landon's side to his upcoming song, "Friends With Your EX."

"I was friends with your ex," the two sing, with Landon looking like the spitting image of his rockstar dad, Travis Barker. "You were with him when we met. Guess he hasn't found out yet, but I know he's gonna kill me when he sees me with you."

Landon captioned his Sept. 18 post, "We had to run it up!"

The aspiring singer is just one of the newly blended Kardashian-Barker clan after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while the Poosh founder is mom to kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, who she shares with ex Scott Disick

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

And their blended family is due to grow by one, as Kourtney and Travis will soon be welcoming their first child together—a baby boy—after the couple announced their pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert back in June. 

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Though Kourtney recently experienced a health scare—undergoing urgent fetal surgery—mom and baby are out of the hospital and back at home.

And his older siblings eagerly await his arrival. Despite previously dissing her dad's baby name ideas, Alabama recently expressed her excitement over her new sibling. 

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she told E! News Sept. 16 at the BeautyCon Los Angeles event presented by Walmart. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

And before baby boy Barker makes his debut, keep reading to relive all the family's sweetest moments over the years. 

Instagram
One More on the Way

Kourtney posted a photo of her baby bump in June 2023, a week after she and Travis publicly shared that they're expecting.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

