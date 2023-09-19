NFL Player Sergio Brown Is Missing, His Mom Myrtle Found Dead Near Creek

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Sergio Brown's family is facing an unimaginable tragedy.

Amid the ongoing search for the missing ex-NFL player in Illinois, his mom Myrtle Simmons Brown has been found dead, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News on Sept 18. She was 73.

Myrtle's cause of death has been declared as multiple injuries due to assault. The manner of death was ruled as homicide.

Officers found Myrtle's body on Sept. 16, the same day she and Sergio were reported missing by family, according to a Maywood Police Department press release.

Myrtle was discovered "unresponsive near a creek to the rear of her residence." Sergio, who stepped away from the NFL in 2016, has not been located.

The Maywood Police Department are investigating the incident, per the press release.

Nick Brown, Sergio's brother, mourned the loss of his mom on Instagram Sept. 17, thanking supporters for "all of your outreach, help, love and condolences."