Hailee Steinfeld Spotted at Buffalo Bills NFL Game Amid Romance With Quarterback Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld continues to score touchdowns in her love life.

Amid her blossoming romance with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the Edge of Seventeen star was spotted at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sept. 17 for a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As seen in fan photos shared on social media, Hailee, 26, donned a Bills jersey as she kicked back with friends during the game, which ultimately saw Josh lead his team to a 38-10 victory.

The sighting comes nearly five months after the duo sparked romance rumors when they stepped out for dinner in New York City.

In July, Josh, who previously dated longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams, gave a curt "no comment" when asked about his relationship status. Nevertheless, he and Hailee enjoyed romantic outings that month, which included a Mexico getaway.

Last month, Josh didn't object when Pardon My Take host Eric Sollenberger referred to Hailee as his girlfriend in a discussion about privacy around dating—especially in the wake of the NFL player's Mexico vacation.