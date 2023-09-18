Hailee Steinfeld Spotted at Buffalo Bills NFL Game Amid Romance With Quarterback Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld continues to score touchdowns in her love life.
Amid her blossoming romance with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the Edge of Seventeen star was spotted at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sept. 17 for a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
As seen in fan photos shared on social media, Hailee, 26, donned a Bills jersey as she kicked back with friends during the game, which ultimately saw Josh lead his team to a 38-10 victory.
The sighting comes nearly five months after the duo sparked romance rumors when they stepped out for dinner in New York City.
In July, Josh, who previously dated longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams, gave a curt "no comment" when asked about his relationship status. Nevertheless, he and Hailee enjoyed romantic outings that month, which included a Mexico getaway.
Last month, Josh didn't object when Pardon My Take host Eric Sollenberger referred to Hailee as his girlfriend in a discussion about privacy around dating—especially in the wake of the NFL player's Mexico vacation.
"Have you been reading the news about yourself?" Eric asked on the Aug. 2 episode of his podcast. "There was a headline and it just said, 'Josh Allen makes out with his girlfriend on vacation.'"
In response, Josh recalled, "The fact anybody cares about that still blows my mind." He then added of the paparazzi, "They were on a boat. I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. The insecurity, no privacy. I was like, 'What's wrong with you?'"
As for Hailee, the actress has also been adamant in the past about keeping her personal life away from the public eye.
"I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I'm doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it's hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person's life and personal life," she told Us Weekly in 2018, around the time she was linked to Niall Horan. "I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I'm comfortable with and they're there to listen and support me."