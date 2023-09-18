Disney's Magic Kingdom Temporarily Shut Down After Wild Bear Got Loose on Theme Park Property

Watch : Disney Announces Toy Story, Frozen & Zootopia Sequels

Disney World's Magic Kingdom found itself turning into an animal kingdom.

The Florida resort's flagship theme park—as well as themed lands Frontierland and Liberty Square—briefly shut down Sept. 18 after a black bear was spotted on the property, according to NBC Miami.

Shortly after the sighting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deployed workers to Magic Kingdom to capture the female bear, which had initially been spotted in a tree, the organization told NBC Miami in a statement.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the Sept. 18 statement continued. "During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter."

As for how the bear could've ended up there in the first place? Well, it may have been looking for some bare necessities. As the officials noted, "This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food."