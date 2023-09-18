Why the Full House Cast Is in Disbelief Over Ashley Olsen Having a Baby

Watch : See John Stamos' Sweet Message to New Mom Ashley Olsen

Have mercy: Even the Full House cast can't believe Ashley Olsen is now a mom.

The former child star welcomed her first baby with husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, effectively making fans of the beloved sitcom—including Ashley's very own costars—feel very old. After all, as the sitcom creator Jeff Franklin—who joined stars Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger at 90s Con in Tampa on Sept. 16—noted, she and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen were just six months old when they were cast to play Michelle Tanner.

"Boy, time flies," Dave remarked in an exclusive cast interview with E! News. Gesturing to Candace and Andrea, the 63-year-old continued, "I think of these guys as my kids and so, Mary-Kate and Ashley [all grown up] are like, 'Holy smokes!'"

For Candace, who is now a mom of three adult kids, she's happy to see her onscreen sister enter into a new chapter of life. "Ashley's gonna be an amazing mom," the 47-year-old raved. "My kids are so old now, so I even forget what diapers are like." (For the full interview, tune into E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)