Why the Full House Cast Is in Disbelief Over Ashley Olsen Having a Baby

Have mercy: Even the Full House cast can't believe Ashley Olsen is now a mom.
The former child star welcomed her first baby with husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, effectively making fans of the beloved sitcom—including Ashley's very own costars—feel very old. After all, as the sitcom creator Jeff Franklin—who joined stars Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger at 90s Con in Tampa on Sept. 16—noted, she and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen were just six months old when they were cast to play Michelle Tanner.
"Boy, time flies," Dave remarked in an exclusive cast interview with E! News. Gesturing to Candace and Andrea, the 63-year-old continued, "I think of these guys as my kids and so, Mary-Kate and Ashley [all grown up] are like, 'Holy smokes!'"
For Candace, who is now a mom of three adult kids, she's happy to see her onscreen sister enter into a new chapter of life. "Ashley's gonna be an amazing mom," the 47-year-old raved. "My kids are so old now, so I even forget what diapers are like." (For the full interview, tune into E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)
Another costar who's definitely got parenting down tee? John Stamos, who shares 5-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh.
"He's always been good with kids," Andrea, 47, gushed. "He's the 'Baby Whisperer' and could always make magic, no matter the age of the person on the set."
Scott, 47, jokingly added, "And now, all the Disney toys in his house seem to make more sense."
And with John celebrating a milestone birthday in turning 60 last month, the cast admitted that they're definitely feeling the passage of time as it nears 30 years since Full House went off the air after eight seasons in 1995.
"He's in a wheelchair now," Dave quipped of his castmate, who played the lovable and hunky Uncle Jesse. "All you see is hair and a wheelchair."
Though John recently proved he's still got it and marked his milestone birthday with a nude photo on Instagram, his Full House family didn't fall for the thirst trap.
"I turned away," Candace admitted. "I couldn't see him in that way It was a lot. He's my uncle!"
To see the Full House cast reunion, as well as more beloved '90s stars as 90s Con, keep reading.