Exclusive

Why the Full House Cast Is in Disbelief Over Ashley Olsen Having a Baby

Full House's Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier and Scott Weinger marveled at how "time flies" after costar Ashley Olsen recently welcomed her first baby.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 18, 2023 9:06 PMTags
Ashley OlsenInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesCandace Cameron BureFull HouseDave Coulier
Watch: See John Stamos' Sweet Message to New Mom Ashley Olsen

Have mercy: Even the Full House cast can't believe Ashley Olsen is now a mom.

The former child star welcomed her first baby with husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, effectively making fans of the beloved sitcom—including Ashley's very own costars—feel very old. After all, as the sitcom creator Jeff Franklin—who joined stars Candace Cameron BureDave CoulierAndrea Barber and Scott Weinger at 90s Con in Tampa on Sept. 16—noted, she and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen were just six months old when they were cast to play Michelle Tanner.

"Boy, time flies," Dave remarked in an exclusive cast interview with E! News. Gesturing to Candace and Andrea, the 63-year-old continued, "I think of these guys as my kids and so, Mary-Kate and Ashley [all grown up] are like, 'Holy smokes!'"

For Candace, who is now a mom of three adult kids, she's happy to see her onscreen sister enter into a new chapter of life. "Ashley's gonna be an amazing mom," the 47-year-old raved. "My kids are so old now, so I even forget what diapers are like." (For the full interview, tune into E! News tonight at 11 p.m.) 

photos
25 Surprising Secrets About Full House

Another costar who's definitely got parenting down tee? John Stamos, who shares 5-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh.

 

 

 

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to His NFL Family's Playful Taylor Swift Puns

"He's always been good with kids," Andrea, 47, gushed. "He's the 'Baby Whisperer' and could always make magic, no matter the age of the person on the set."

Scott, 47, jokingly added, "And now, all the Disney toys in his house seem to make more sense."

And with John celebrating a milestone birthday in turning 60 last month, the cast admitted that they're definitely feeling the passage of time as it nears 30 years since Full House went off the air after eight seasons in 1995. 

Adrian Ruiz

"He's in a wheelchair now," Dave quipped of his castmate, who played the lovable and hunky Uncle Jesse. "All you see is hair and a wheelchair."

Though John recently proved he's still got it and marked his milestone birthday with a nude photo on Instagram, his Full House family didn't fall for the thirst trap. 

"I turned away," Candace admitted. "I couldn't see him in that way It was a lot. He's my uncle!"

To see the Full House cast reunion, as well as more beloved '90s stars as 90s Con, keep reading.

Instagram / Tori Spelling

Donna & David 4Ever

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green from Beverly Hills, 90210 reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Family Matters Reunion

Kellie Williams, Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Reunion

Beth Broderick, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Halloweentown Reunion

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Matthew Lawrence

The actor appears at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Backstreet's Back Again

Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Howie Dorough appear at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Reunion

Caroline Rhea, Elisa Donovan, Nate Richert, Melissa Joan Hart, Jenna Leigh Green and Beth Broderick pose for a group pic.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
Charmed Reunion

Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs pose together.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
All That Reunion

Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
Beverly Hills, 90210 Reunion

Rebecca Gayheart, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley gather for a pic.

Adrian Ruiz

Full House Reunion

Full House creator Jeff Franklin joins stars Scott Weinger, Dave CoulierAndrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin for a panel on the beloved sitcom.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
All That Mini Reunion

Danny Tamberelli, Lori Beth Denberg and Kel Mitchell appear together.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Saved by the Bell Mini Reunion

Nice to see you, Preppy! Mark-Paul Gosselar and Mario Lopez appear together.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Stacey Dash

The Clueless alum arrives at 90s Con.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Danica McKellar

Wonder Years's Winnie Cooper poses on the carpet.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Vinessa Shaw

The Hocus Pocus actress is all smiles.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to His NFL Family's Playful Taylor Swift Puns

4

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Ends Summer With Rare Pic

5

Disney's Magic Kingdom Closed Down Amid Wild Bear Sighting