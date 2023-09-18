What Alabama Barker Thinks of Internet Trolls and Influencer Shamers

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker isn't going to let her critics' comments keep her up at night.
The 17-year-old—who often posts videos of her hair and makeup looks as well as her routines to social media—recently revealed how she deals with trolling targeted at beauty content creators like herself.
"I just feel like it's a self-projection," Alabama exclusively told E! News at Beautycon in Los Angeles Sept. 16, "and I hate that for them because I wish them the best and it's just them projecting their insecurities. And you just need to know to keep going when people do something like that. "
And with four million followers on TikTok alone, the teen isn't going to let any haters bring her down. In fact, Alabama isn't afraid to clap back—like how she called out comments social media users made about her weight. As she reminded her critics in an Aug. 20 TikTok, "It would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It'll get you further in life."
If Alabama ever does need support on dealing with trolls, she can always turn to her family—including stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. The two also spend time bonding over their mutual love of beauty, with the Poosh founder even sharing some of her own secrets.
"I feel like Kourtney loves organic stuff and very clean products," Alabama told E! News. "So she always shows me new vegan or very healthy products for your face and skincare."
And soon, they'll be bonding with their newest family member as Kourtney and Travis are expecting a baby boy. In addition to Alabama, the little one will join the Blink-182 drummer's son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya—who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—as well as The Kardashians star's three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8.
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama shared. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"