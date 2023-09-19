Alabama Barker Reveals the Best Beauty Advice Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian Has Given Her

Alabama Barker is putting her best face forward with the help of stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.
When it comes to beauty, the 17-year-old recently revealed that she can count on The Kardashians star—who is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker—to share a few words of wisdom.
"Kourtney loves organic stuff and clean products," Alabama exclusively told E! News on Sept. 16 at the BeautyCon Los Angeles event presented by Walmart, "so she always shows me new vegan or very healthy products for your face and skin."
The influencer—who frequently posts videos of her hair and makeup looks—also noted that she plans to follow in the footsteps of Kourtney and Travis, as they recently launched their own wellness and beauty brands.
When it comes to her business aspirations, Alabama sees herself as a bit of a multihyphenate. She put it simply, "Definitely with my own makeup line and continuing to elevate in the music industry."
If anything, the teenager is already acting like a boss in the way that she handles her critics.
"I just feel like it's a self-projection," Alabama told E! about people tearing her down on social media, "and I hate that for them because I wish them the best and it's just them projecting their insecurities."
She continued, "And you just need to know to keep going when people do something like that."
And while Alabama can lean on Kourtney when it comes to dealing with online trolls—after all, the Poosh founder has some of the best clap backs—the two have bonded over much more.
"You're the best stepmom I could ask for," Alabama gushed over Kourtney in an April birthday tribute on Instagram Stories, "you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom. Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first."
She added, "You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another step mom."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows