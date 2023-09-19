Alabama Barker Reveals the Best Beauty Advice Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian Has Given Her

Watch : Alabama Barker Shares Epic Message to Critics

Alabama Barker is putting her best face forward with the help of stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.

When it comes to beauty, the 17-year-old recently revealed that she can count on The Kardashians star—who is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker—to share a few words of wisdom.

"Kourtney loves organic stuff and clean products," Alabama exclusively told E! News on Sept. 16 at the BeautyCon Los Angeles event presented by Walmart, "so she always shows me new vegan or very healthy products for your face and skin."

The influencer—who frequently posts videos of her hair and makeup looks—also noted that she plans to follow in the footsteps of Kourtney and Travis, as they recently launched their own wellness and beauty brands.

When it comes to her business aspirations, Alabama sees herself as a bit of a multihyphenate. She put it simply, "Definitely with my own makeup line and continuing to elevate in the music industry."