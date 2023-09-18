See How The Voice's Niall Horan Calls Out Blake Shelton in New Season 24 Promo

Blake Shelton might have left The Voice, but he's still very much on the current coaches' minds.
In fact, Niall Horan hilariously calls out his former rival on the NBC singing competition in a new promo for the show's upcoming 24th season.
"The queen is here, Reba McEntire!" the One Direction alum announces in the clip, referring to Blake's replacement after exiting last season. "I'm looking forward to it. A little bit of a battle with you guys."
When it comes to Reba's first season on the series, she's looking for some tips from the other seasoned stars. "Am I supposed to like y'all?" the country legend asks returning coaches Niall, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. "Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?"
As the musicians continue to playfully jab each other over who will win season 24, Gwen compliments Niall's Irish brogue.
"I'm not gonna lie, that accent is cute!" Blake's wife gushes, to which Niall quips back, "Hear that, Shelton?"
Later, Reba reveals what surprised her most about joining The Voice.
"The Blind Auditions were so much harder than I thought they were going to be," the 68-year-old admits of battling her other coaches to secure her team. "They block you and it's just so devious—but a lot of fun too. They're real mean—especially Gwen."
Earlier this year, Reba shared her excitement over joining the show after Blake announced he was walking away after 23 seasons. "I'm not really worried about the competition," the Reba star exclusively told E! News in May. "I'll give them some tips every once and a while that will help them, but I'll be easy on them."
And the "God's Country" singer was quick to give his replacement his stamp of approval. "I know she's a fan of the show, so she's probably had ideas of how she would do this for a long time anyway," Blake told E! at the time. "I can't imagine what it's going to be like for those kids to get a chance to work with Reba. She's one of my heroes, she's an icon."
The Voice returns Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
