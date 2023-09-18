See How The Voice's Niall Horan Calls Out Blake Shelton in New Season 24 Promo

Watch : Blake Shelton Congratulates The Voice's Niall Horan in Classic Fashion

Blake Shelton might have left The Voice, but he's still very much on the current coaches' minds.

In fact, Niall Horan hilariously calls out his former rival on the NBC singing competition in a new promo for the show's upcoming 24th season.

"The queen is here, Reba McEntire!" the One Direction alum announces in the clip, referring to Blake's replacement after exiting last season. "I'm looking forward to it. A little bit of a battle with you guys."

When it comes to Reba's first season on the series, she's looking for some tips from the other seasoned stars. "Am I supposed to like y'all?" the country legend asks returning coaches Niall, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. "Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?"

As the musicians continue to playfully jab each other over who will win season 24, Gwen compliments Niall's Irish brogue.