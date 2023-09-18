See How The Voice's Niall Horan Calls Out Blake Shelton in New Season 24 Promo

Watch Niall Horan hilariously poke fun at former The Voice coach Blake Shelton in new teaser for the singing competition's first season without the country star.

By Brett Malec Sep 18, 2023 8:36 PMTags
TVReality TVGwen StefaniNBCRebaBlake SheltonThe VoiceCelebritiesNiall HoranNBCU
Watch: Blake Shelton Congratulates The Voice's Niall Horan in Classic Fashion

Blake Shelton might have left The Voice, but he's still very much on the current coaches' minds.

In fact, Niall Horan hilariously calls out his former rival on the NBC singing competition in a new promo for the show's upcoming 24th season. 

"The queen is here, Reba McEntire!" the One Direction alum announces in the clip, referring to Blake's replacement after exiting last season. "I'm looking forward to it. A little bit of a battle with you guys."

When it comes to Reba's first season on the series, she's looking for some tips from the other seasoned stars. "Am I supposed to like y'all?" the country legend asks returning coaches Niall, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. "Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?"

As the musicians continue to playfully jab each other over who will win season 24, Gwen compliments Niall's Irish brogue. 

photos
Gwen Stefani's The Voice Looks

"I'm not gonna lie, that accent is cute!" Blake's wife gushes, to which Niall quips back, "Hear that, Shelton?"

Later, Reba reveals what surprised her most about joining The Voice.

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to His NFL Family's Playful Taylor Swift Puns

3

RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

"The Blind Auditions were so much harder than I thought they were going to be," the 68-year-old admits of battling her other coaches to secure her team. "They block you and it's just so devious—but a lot of fun too. They're real mean—especially Gwen."

Earlier this year, Reba shared her excitement over joining the show after Blake announced he was walking away after 23 seasons. "I'm not really worried about the competition," the Reba star exclusively told E! News in May. "I'll give them some tips every once and a while that will help them, but I'll be easy on them."

Tyler Golden/NBC/Trae Patton

And the "God's Country" singer was quick to give his replacement his stamp of approval. "I know she's a fan of the show, so she's probably had ideas of how she would do this for a long time anyway," Blake told E! at the time. "I can't imagine what it's going to be like for those kids to get a chance to work with Reba. She's one of my heroes, she's an icon."

The Voice returns Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Keep reading to relive Blake and Gwen's love story.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Twitter
Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to His NFL Family's Playful Taylor Swift Puns

3

RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

4

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Ends Summer With Rare Pic

5
Exclusive

Why Full House Cast Is in Disbelief Over Ashley Olsen's Baby