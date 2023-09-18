Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Nichole Coats.
The model, 32, was found dead in her apartment Sept. 10 by her father and aunt, who grew concerned about not hearing from her for several days, according to local outlet KTLA. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed Nichole's death to ABC7, noting that officers made the discovery after arriving to conduct a welfare check.
Shortly after her passing, those closest to Nichole—also known as Nikki—reflected on the heartbreaking tragedy.
"This is senseless and I want some answers because my daughter is gone," her mom, Sharon Coats, told KTLA. "And it's not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her. She shouldn't be gone."
Her aunt May Stevens detailed the distressing discovery, shared that she "couldn't recognize" her niece.
The circumstances have left the family distraught.
"I just felt like everything was moving in slow motion," her cousin Sheniya Mason told KABC. "And I still am in shock, in denial that she's not here."
"It just didn't look right to us," Sheniya told the outlet. "Didn't look right how she was positioned in the bed. She was even unrecognizable as if she'd been beat. They had to [identify] her by her tattoos."
In the wake of her passing, Nichole's family is focused on finding answers.
"This is our reality now, living without her," her cousin continued. "I know it's not going to hit for a while, until the holidays come up...She's not gonna walk in the door...It still has not hit me. It has not, but I just know I love her and I will forever love her. I just want her spirit and her legacy to live on."
The model's death is one of two cases that occurred within the past few weeks, with the other involving Maleesa Mooney, a 31-year-old model and real estate agent who was discovered deceased in her apartment less than three miles away on Sept. 12.
According to KTLA, authorities are treating Maleesa's case as a murder, while the death of Nichole has been classified by police as "suspicious."
When asked if the two cases could be linked, a spokesperson for the LAPD told ABC News that "it's too soon" to determine.
The LAPD has confirmed to E! News that there were no additional updates in Nichole's case as of Sept. 18.