Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She's So Overwhelmed Planning Her Wedding to Cole Tucker

If Vanessa Hudgens is being honest, she struggled hard to come with a game plan for her wedding to baseball pro Cole Tucker.
Asked if she were more the loving-every-second, had-my-wedding-planned-since-age-8 type of bride or the sort who finds it all a big stressful, she responded, "Definitely overwhelming." Months after sharing that the hunt for a venue left her wanting to elope, the High School Musical alum revealed that running away from it all is still a pretty appealing option.
"It is so much," the 34-year-old lamented in an exclusive interview with E! News. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."
But with her shortstop fiancé, 27, giving her the go-ahead for any idea that crosses her mind, she's confident she'll make her way home: "I'll get there eventually."
One detail that's already set, however, is what will be behind the bar, with the Caliwater cofounder sharing her line of cactus water beverages will be on the menu, "because it's literally the thing that I drink every single day."
While delicious on their own, they make the perfect base for mixed tipples, she noted. Hudgens' go-to is combining the ginger and lime flavor with gin and a touch of agave. Though now that they've dropped a "sweet and refreshing" pineapple blend, she said, "I'm really excited to make piña coladas out of it."
And not only does her preferred blend—frozen with rum and coconut milk over ice with a mint sprig on top—have the makings for a great signature cocktail, it can help ease the pain of any overindulging that might take place at the Hudgen-Tucker nuptials.
With each sip packed with electrolytes, "while you are dehydrating yourself with alcohol, you're also rehydrating yourself with the Caliwater so it kind of balances out," Hudgens said. "It's the perfect helper to a hangover or to put in between your cocktails to reset."
And weeks after speaking with E!, Hudgens crossed another major nuptials-related milestone off the to-do list, landing in Aspen for what she called "the most iconic bachelorette weekend."
With Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New on hand for the festivities, along with the actress' sister Stella Hudgens and Sarah Hyland, returning the favor from when Hudgens stood up in her 2022 wedding, the group strolled the streets of the Colorado mountain town, popped some bubbly at their Airbnb and otherwise toasted to the star's future with Tucker.
As Hudgens wrapped up her series of posts, that included snaps of their all-black-but-the-bride night out and an impromptu pyramid photo shoot, "We really did that."
Before she steps up to the plate to wed her teammate of three years, relive their love story that started with Hudgens sliding into
home plate his DMs. Her opening line, she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, "'Hey, it was nice to meet you.'"