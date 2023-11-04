Exclusive

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She's So Overwhelmed Planning Her Wedding to Cole Tucker

Planning her wedding to Cole Tucker hasn't left Vanessa Hudgens soarin' or flyin'. The actress and Caliwater founder told E! News why decision fatigue has her feeling stressed about the big day.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

If Vanessa Hudgens is being honest, she struggled hard to come with a game plan for her wedding to baseball pro Cole Tucker

Asked if she were more the loving-every-second, had-my-wedding-planned-since-age-8 type of bride or the sort who finds it all a big stressful, she responded, "Definitely overwhelming." Months after sharing that the hunt for a venue left her wanting to elope, the High School Musical alum revealed that running away from it all is still a pretty appealing option. 

"It is so much," the 34-year-old lamented in an exclusive interview with E! News. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."

Vanessa Hudgens' Best Coachella Looks

But with her shortstop fiancé, 27, giving her the go-ahead for any idea that crosses her mind, she's confident she'll make her way home: "I'll get there eventually."

One detail that's already set, however, is what will be behind the bar, with the Caliwater cofounder sharing her line of cactus water beverages will be on the menu, "because it's literally the thing that I drink every single day."

While delicious on their own, they make the perfect base for mixed tipples, she noted. Hudgens' go-to is combining the ginger and lime flavor with gin and a touch of agave. Though now that they've dropped a "sweet and refreshing" pineapple blend, she said, "I'm really excited to make piña coladas out of it."

And not only does her preferred blend—frozen with rum and coconut milk over ice with a mint sprig on top—have the makings for a great signature cocktail, it can help ease the pain of any overindulging that might take place at the Hudgen-Tucker nuptials

With each sip packed with electrolytes, "while you are dehydrating yourself with alcohol, you're also rehydrating yourself with the Caliwater so it kind of balances out," Hudgens said. "It's the perfect helper to a hangover or to put in between your cocktails to reset." 

And weeks after speaking with E!, Hudgens crossed another major nuptials-related milestone off the to-do list, landing in Aspen for what she called "the most iconic bachelorette weekend."

With Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New on hand for the festivities, along with the actress' sister Stella Hudgens and Sarah Hyland, returning the favor from when Hudgens stood up in her 2022 wedding, the group strolled the streets of the Colorado mountain town, popped some bubbly at their Airbnb and otherwise toasted to the star's future with Tucker. 

As Hudgens wrapped up her series of posts, that included snaps of their all-black-but-the-bride night out and an impromptu pyramid photo shoot, "We really did that." 

Before she steps up to the plate to wed her teammate of three years, relive their love story that started with Hudgens sliding into home plate his DMs. Her opening line, she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, "'Hey, it was nice to meet you.'"

February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

