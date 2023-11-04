Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She's So Overwhelmed Planning Her Wedding to Cole Tucker

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

If Vanessa Hudgens is being honest, she struggled hard to come with a game plan for her wedding to baseball pro Cole Tucker.

Asked if she were more the loving-every-second, had-my-wedding-planned-since-age-8 type of bride or the sort who finds it all a big stressful, she responded, "Definitely overwhelming." Months after sharing that the hunt for a venue left her wanting to elope, the High School Musical alum revealed that running away from it all is still a pretty appealing option.

"It is so much," the 34-year-old lamented in an exclusive interview with E! News. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."