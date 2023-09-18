How Meghan Markle Ushered In a Bold New Fashion Era at 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has mastered the art of power dressing.
Case in point? The Duchess of Sussex ruled the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sept. 16, wearing an unexpectedly risqué teal gown. Meghan's strapless dress by Cult Gaia featured a body-hugging silhouette and floral-embroidered cutouts that showed a little skin.
As for the former Suits star's accessories? She kept the focus on her fierce attire, styling her ankle-length dress with her trademark nude stilettos, a slicked-back bun with a center part and her signature soft glam makeup.
The 42-year-old's eye-catching getup added a fun splash of color, as she walked hand-in-hand with husband Prince Harry, who opted for a sleek all-black suit.
If anything, Meghan's vibrant green design seemingly marks a new fashion era for her, as she previously gravitated towards a more muted uniform in the past. Of course, the special occasion called for an equally memorable outfit.
At one point during the closing ceremony, Prince Harry—who created the Paralympics-styled competition in 2014—shared an emotional speech.
"We've all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery," the 39-year-old said, per People. "But you will never truly know the impact your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world."
He continued, "You have opened people's hearts, through your vulnerability, through your resilience and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle."
The Duke of Sussex offered similar sentiments earlier in the week with a message that resonated with more than just the competitors.
"For many of you the uniform you've been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell," he shared, per Deadline. "And for others it may give your old uniform new meaning. But I'm here to remind you that after all of this, you don't need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you."
From the couple's stylish fashion to their inspiring speeches, keep scrolling to see their cutest moments at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.