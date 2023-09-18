How Meghan Markle Ushered In a Bold New Fashion Era at 2023 Invictus Games

Watch : Meghan Markle's Breakout Show Shatters Netflix Record

Meghan Markle has mastered the art of power dressing.

Case in point? The Duchess of Sussex ruled the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sept. 16, wearing an unexpectedly risqué teal gown. Meghan's strapless dress by Cult Gaia featured a body-hugging silhouette and floral-embroidered cutouts that showed a little skin.

As for the former Suits star's accessories? She kept the focus on her fierce attire, styling her ankle-length dress with her trademark nude stilettos, a slicked-back bun with a center part and her signature soft glam makeup.

The 42-year-old's eye-catching getup added a fun splash of color, as she walked hand-in-hand with husband Prince Harry, who opted for a sleek all-black suit.

If anything, Meghan's vibrant green design seemingly marks a new fashion era for her, as she previously gravitated towards a more muted uniform in the past. Of course, the special occasion called for an equally memorable outfit.