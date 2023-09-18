How Meghan Markle Ushered In a Bold New Fashion Era at 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle turned heads in an unexpectedly risqué dress at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sept. 16.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 18, 2023 7:56 PMTags
FashionCouplesPrince HarryMeghan MarkleE! Insider
Watch: Meghan Markle's Breakout Show Shatters Netflix Record

Meghan Markle has mastered the art of power dressing.

Case in point? The Duchess of Sussex ruled the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sept. 16, wearing an unexpectedly risqué teal gown. Meghan's strapless dress by Cult Gaia featured a body-hugging silhouette and floral-embroidered cutouts that showed a little skin. 

As for the former Suits star's accessories? She kept the focus on her fierce attire, styling her ankle-length dress with her trademark nude stilettos, a slicked-back bun with a center part and her signature soft glam makeup. 

The 42-year-old's eye-catching getup added a fun splash of color, as she walked hand-in-hand with husband Prince Harry, who opted for a sleek all-black suit.

If anything, Meghan's vibrant green design seemingly marks a new fashion era for her, as she previously gravitated towards a more muted uniform in the past. Of course, the special occasion called for an equally memorable outfit. 

photos
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

At one point during the closing ceremony, Prince Harry—who created the Paralympics-styled competition in 2014—shared an emotional speech.

"We've all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery," the 39-year-old said, per People. "But you will never truly know the impact your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

He continued, "You have opened people's hearts, through your vulnerability, through your resilience and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle."

The Duke of Sussex offered similar sentiments earlier in the week with a message that resonated with more than just the competitors.

"For many of you the uniform you've been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell," he shared, per Deadline. "And for others it may give your old uniform new meaning. But I'm here to remind you that after all of this, you don't need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you."

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

From the couple's stylish fashion to their inspiring speeches, keep scrolling to see their cutest moments at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Round of Applause

Meghan celebrates the closing ceremony at the 2023 Invictus Games on Sept. 16

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Twinning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a medal ceremony during the 2023 Invictus Games.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Radiant Beauty

The former Suits star wows in a teal green dress with floral embroidery.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Sneaking Glances

Prince Harry shares a sweet glance at Meghan.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

All Smiles

The pair is all smiles during the closing ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Green With Envy

The pair rules the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sept. 16.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Happy Birthday Harry

The Duke of Sussex gets serenaded by the crowd at the sitting volleyball game between Poland and Germany with a personalized rendition of "Happy Birthday." Harry turned 39 that day.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Puppy Love

The pair meet a new friend at the Time Trial & Criterium Cycling event.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Closer Than Ever

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were side-by-side while at the medal ceremony for the Wheelchair Basketball Finals.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
All Smiles for Selfies

The royally cute couple stopped to snap a selfie while visiting the Kids' Zone at the Merkus Spiel-Arena.

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Hand-in-Hand

The pair were seen holding hands as they met with the NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and the Netherlands.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
Cute Conversation

Harry and Meghan were engrossed in conversation as they watched the volleyball competition at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Precious Photos

While at the sitting volleyball match held during day five, the royals didn't hesitate to take a few pics with fans.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
Close to the Chest

Harry was seen holding Meghan close as they watched on during the sitting volleyball competition.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!