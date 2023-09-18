Bachelor Nation's Michael Allio Confirms Breakup With Danielle Maltby

The sun has set on Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby's relationship.
After about a year of dating, the duo—who met on season eight of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022—have broken up, Michael shared.
"It's still incredibly fresh," the 39-year-old said on the Sept. 18 episode of Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast. "I guess I'll just come out with it: We're not together anymore."
Ultimately, their journey just didn't go as they had hoped.
"It's not what we planned," Michael continued. "We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it's really awful when it doesn't work out. Again, like what we were talking about before, you make your plan, you see your future, you start working towards it. And then when things don't work out—when you realize that love is there, but you're not necessarily compatible—you mourn the loss not of just that person and that friend in your life but also the future you had envisioned."
Still, they gave the relationship their all.
"It's to no fault of hers. She poured everything into this," he added. "I just have so admiration. I guess that's it right now. We're still working through some things and trying to stay close. But yeah, last couple months have been really tough."
And while Michael noted this time hasn't been easy, he knows that the pain will eventually pass.
"Starting over again is always frightening," Michael—who welcomed son James, 7, with his late wife Laura—added. "It's really frightening, but it's a part of it. I know that time will heal because I've felt that before, but it doesn't make it any less difficult."
Fans started speculating that Michael and Danielle had split after noticing they'd been sharing fewer social media posts of each other over. Rumors which he denied.
"Being in a public relationship, it isn't fun," Michael said on the Aug. 2 episode of the She's All Bach podcast when asked about their relationship status. "And Danielle and I both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So, we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private. And we both love each other very much, but we just kinda wanna keep things private."
