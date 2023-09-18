Bachelor Nation's Michael Allio Confirms Breakup With Danielle Maltby

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

The sun has set on Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby's relationship.

After about a year of dating, the duo—who met on season eight of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022—have broken up, Michael shared.

"It's still incredibly fresh," the 39-year-old said on the Sept. 18 episode of Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast. "I guess I'll just come out with it: We're not together anymore."

Ultimately, their journey just didn't go as they had hoped.

"It's not what we planned," Michael continued. "We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it's really awful when it doesn't work out. Again, like what we were talking about before, you make your plan, you see your future, you start working towards it. And then when things don't work out—when you realize that love is there, but you're not necessarily compatible—you mourn the loss not of just that person and that friend in your life but also the future you had envisioned."

Still, they gave the relationship their all.

"It's to no fault of hers. She poured everything into this," he added. "I just have so admiration. I guess that's it right now. We're still working through some things and trying to stay close. But yeah, last couple months have been really tough."