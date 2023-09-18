Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

Watch : Where RHOC's Shannon Storms Beador Stands With Ex-Husband David

Shannon Beador has been arrested for driving under the influence.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a run-in with the law around 1 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Newport Beach, E! News has confirmed. The 59-year-old was booked for two misdemeanors—DUI for alcohol and hit and run—and was cited and released without bond, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

Following the incident, her attorney Michael L. Fell told E! News Sept 18 in a statement, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

The reality star's new legal woes add to a particularly hard year. Beador's arrest comes almost one year after her sudden breakup with ex John Janssen last November after season 17 of RHOC wrapped filming.

"We were in a great place—but seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story," she told People in January. "He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."