You Won't Believe How Much Money Katy Perry Just Sold Her Music Rights For

You'll be seeing fireworks after hearing this total.

Katy Perry just sold the rights to her music—including hits such as "Teenage Dream," "Hot N Cold" and "California Gurls"—to Litmus Music, which launched in 2022 and was co-founded by former Capitol Records president Dan McCarroll, for a whopping $225 million.

While the Grammy winner hasn't commented on her musical news, Dan was quick to praise Katy for her more than a decade of chart-topping hits.

"Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy," he said in a statement to Variety Sept. 18. "I'm so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire."

The news comes three years after the 38-year-old last released new music with her 5th studio album Smile back in 2020. But this doesn't mean that Katy is ready to let her music career drift through the wind. In fact, she is wanting to start again—this time with a new source of inspiration: her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove.