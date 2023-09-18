You Won't Believe How Much Money Katy Perry Just Sold Her Music Rights For

You'll be seeing fireworks after hearing this total.
Katy Perry just sold the rights to her music—including hits such as "Teenage Dream," "Hot N Cold" and "California Gurls"—to Litmus Music, which launched in 2022 and was co-founded by former Capitol Records president Dan McCarroll, for a whopping $225 million.
While the Grammy winner hasn't commented on her musical news, Dan was quick to praise Katy for her more than a decade of chart-topping hits.
"Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy," he said in a statement to Variety Sept. 18. "I'm so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire."
The news comes three years after the 38-year-old last released new music with her 5th studio album Smile back in 2020. But this doesn't mean that Katy is ready to let her music career drift through the wind. In fact, she is wanting to start again—this time with a new source of inspiration: her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove.
"I haven't put any new material out since my Darling Daisy," she told Good Morning America in an interview published Aug. 4. "I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it—so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."
But while she's overflowing with love and inspiration, the "Dark Horse" singer doesn't want to rush through this stage of her family's life.
"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old," she added. "I will be back, but let me get this right."
Even though she hasn't released new music, the American Idol judge has been busy with her music career, having completed multiple Las Vegas Residencies over the last few years.
"I'm just so grateful for the continuous opportunity to keep evolving as an artist," she noted of her current musical era, "as a human, as a mother, and to be able to keep bringing joy to people's lives through the arts and entertainment and visuals."