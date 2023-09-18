The Challenge Stars Nany González and Kaycee Clark Are Engaged

It wasn't a challenge for Kaycee Clark to say yes to Nany González's romantic proposal.
The Challenge stars announced that they're engaged, sharing a sweet video of the moment Nany got down on one knee in Thailand's Phi Phi Islands.
"From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 17. "Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle. Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way."
The video showed Kaycee and Nany enjoying a picnic on the beach as they listened to a musician play and were surrounded by flowers and candles. The clip also featured the two strolling hand in hand, dancing and kissing on the sand.
"PS," Nany added, "bet no one saw that ending coming…"
The ending of the video showed the couple watching a fire performance that concluded with the words "Will You Marry Me" being spelled out in flames. Nany then popped the question and Kaycee, of course, said yes.
"My forever lady," the Big Brother season 20 winner wrote in the comments. "I love you so much."
Afterwards, they received an outpouring of love from their fellow Challenge stars.
"I'm not crying you're crying," Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio commented. "Congrats you two." Added Tori Deal, "This is the best news I've heard in such a long time. I'm SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH. Such a beautiful couple, two incredible individuals, seriously I have chills. You both deserve this [heart emoji."
The engagement comes a little more than a month after Kaycee and Nany celebrated two years together. Happy Anniversary, baby girl," The Real World: Las Vegas alum wrote on Instagram Aug. 3. "Our world has changed so much in two years but our love for each other has not. Let's continue growing, learning and exploring this beautiful life together. I love you so much, angel."
Kaycee and Nany met on The Challenge: Total Madness, which aired in 2020. They later went on to compete on The Challenge: Double Agents as well as Spies, Lies & Allies and shared where they stood after they shared a kiss in the trailer for the latter season.
"We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us," Nany told E! News in July 2021 ahead of the premiere. "I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means."
The pair then continued to share their love with their fans both on TV—also competing on Ride or Dies—and on social media.
"I love how caring and real Nany is," Kaycee, who won Spies, Lies & Allies, added. "She is not afraid to express herself, which I respect so much. She's such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me every day."