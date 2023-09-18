The Challenge Stars Nany González and Kaycee Clark Are Engaged

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

It wasn't a challenge for Kaycee Clark to say yes to Nany González's romantic proposal.

The Challenge stars announced that they're engaged, sharing a sweet video of the moment Nany got down on one knee in Thailand's Phi Phi Islands.

"From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 17. "Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle. Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way."

The video showed Kaycee and Nany enjoying a picnic on the beach as they listened to a musician play and were surrounded by flowers and candles. The clip also featured the two strolling hand in hand, dancing and kissing on the sand.

"PS," Nany added, "bet no one saw that ending coming…"