The Talk and Jennifer Hudson Show Delay Premieres Amid Union Strikes

Amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, two more shows are slated for later premieres.
Though CBS' The Talk and Warner Brothers' The Jennifer Hudson Show were both supposed to premiere their latest seasons on Monday Sept. 18, the daytime talk shows are delaying their returns until the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) unions reach bargaining agreements after going on strike earlier this year, multiple outlets are reporting.
Hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk was set to begin its 14th season, while Jennifer Hudson's syndicated talk show was bowing for its second season after premiering last September.
E! News has reached out to both shows for comment but has not yet heard back.
These announcements come after Drew Barrymore announced that production of her eponymous show was being paused until the strikes are over. The Charlie's Angels star had been under fire over her decision to bring back The Drew Barrymore Show without her WGA writers for its previously scheduled Sept. 18 premiere—a move she initially stood by.
After Drew initially announced on Sept. 10 that she planned to bring her show back, the WGA shared a statement criticizing her decision on social media and her first taping drew picketers from both unions.
Days later, the 48-year-old shared, and later deleted, an emotional video in which she reaffirmed her decision to begin filming her fourth talk show's season.
"I wanted to own a decision so it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions," she said in her Sept. 15 video. "I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."
She added, "I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions."
In addition to the picketing and social media backlash the actress received, Drew's invitation to host the National Book Awards' upcoming annual award ceremony was rescinded.
Ultimately, amid the scrutiny, the 50 First Dates alum shared a statement announcing she'd reversed her decision.
"I have listened to everyone and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Drew wrote in a statement posted to her social media Sept. 17. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find out way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."
As for the WGA's response to her change of heart? In addition to posting the statement to their Instagram Story, the Writers Guild of America, East, commented under her post, "Thank you Drew."