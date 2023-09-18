The Talk and Jennifer Hudson Show Delay Premieres Amid Union Strikes

Watch : Tearful Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Talk Show Return Amid Strike

Amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, two more shows are slated for later premieres.

Though CBS' The Talk and Warner Brothers' The Jennifer Hudson Show were both supposed to premiere their latest seasons on Monday Sept. 18, the daytime talk shows are delaying their returns until the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) unions reach bargaining agreements after going on strike earlier this year, multiple outlets are reporting.

Hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk was set to begin its 14th season, while Jennifer Hudson's syndicated talk show was bowing for its second season after premiering last September.

E! News has reached out to both shows for comment but has not yet heard back.

These announcements come after Drew Barrymore announced that production of her eponymous show was being paused until the strikes are over. The Charlie's Angels star had been under fire over her decision to bring back The Drew Barrymore Show without her WGA writers for its previously scheduled Sept. 18 premiere—a move she initially stood by.