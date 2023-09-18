Taylor Frankie Paul Is Pregnant Nearly One Year After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Charged With Domestic Violence & Child Abuse

Taylor Frankie Paul is expanding her family.

The TikToker announced she and boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are expecting a baby together nearly 10 months after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

"One year later we've been blessed with our rainbow baby," Taylor—who shares kids Indy, 6, and Ocean, 3, with ex-husband Tate Paul—wrote alongside a Sept. 17 Instagram photo featuring the pair kissing as they stood in a field. "It's been an very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I'm so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby."

The 29-year-old added, "Floods of emotions have came through along with a different kind of excitement and worry you feel after losing, however so far everything is healthy and on track and my heart is full."

Dakota also reflected on their journey as a couple, expressing his excitement about becoming a parent.