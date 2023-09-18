Taylor Frankie Paul Is Pregnant Nearly One Year After Pregnancy Loss

Taylor Frankie Paul is expanding her family.
The TikToker announced she and boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are expecting a baby together nearly 10 months after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.
"One year later we've been blessed with our rainbow baby," Taylor—who shares kids Indy, 6, and Ocean, 3, with ex-husband Tate Paul—wrote alongside a Sept. 17 Instagram photo featuring the pair kissing as they stood in a field. "It's been an very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I'm so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby."
The 29-year-old added, "Floods of emotions have came through along with a different kind of excitement and worry you feel after losing, however so far everything is healthy and on track and my heart is full."
Dakota also reflected on their journey as a couple, expressing his excitement about becoming a parent.
"There is one thing I have always felt inside of me that I have dreamed about becoming, and that's a father," he captioned his Instagram post. "I never thought I would ever get to say those words in my life and I will do everything and anything to be the best partner and father to our little rainbow baby."
Earlier this year, the TikToker was arrested and later charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child causing injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief after an alleged incident with an unnamed man at her home, according to court documents obtained by E! News in March.
Taylor pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault in late August, per the publication, while the other charges have been dismissed. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, who cited court documents, Taylor's charge will be entered as a misdemeanor, on the condition she abides by the terms of her agreement over the next three years.
As for Dakota, he's since voiced his support for his girlfriend in the wake of her legal troubles, with Taylor herself revealing that she met the people closest to him earlier this year.
"I went and spent some time in Logan, Utah with Dakota's family, his siblings, his parents and the Mortensen family is just amazing," she said in a March 22 TikTok. "I love all of them so much."