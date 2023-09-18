Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Celebrates the End of Summer With Rare Selfie

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shows Off 'Do in Rare Pic

Your mission: Check out this new selfie shared by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter.

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, 30, posted a rare snap of herself to Instagram Sept. 17 to mark the end of the season. The photo showed Bella gazing at the camera while wearing a white ensemble and some layered necklaces—with her captioning the picture, "What a summer."

While the artist often shares her work with her social media followers, she doesn't upload pictures of herself as frequently. In fact, her last selfie appeared to be in March, when she gave a peek at her new ‘do. And while fans are used to seeing Bella's parents up on the big screen, she seems to prefer staying out of the limelight—with her last public appearance being in 2021 when she attended an art exhibition in London hosted by Courtney Love.

Nicole and Tom are also protective when it comes to the privacy of Bella and her 28-year-old brother Connor Cruise—who the stars adopted while they were married from 1990 to 2001—and have said little about them publicly.