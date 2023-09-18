Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Celebrates the End of Summer With Rare Selfie

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, the daughter of exes Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, recently shared a rare snap of herself to Instagram and noted, "What a summer."

By Elyse Dupre Sep 18, 2023 12:30 PMTags
Nicole KidmanTom CruiseCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shows Off 'Do in Rare Pic

Your mission: Check out this new selfie shared by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter.

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, 30, posted a rare snap of herself to Instagram Sept. 17 to mark the end of the season. The photo showed Bella gazing at the camera while wearing a white ensemble and some layered necklaces—with her captioning the picture, "What a summer." 

While the artist often shares her work with her social media followers, she doesn't upload pictures of herself as frequently. In fact, her last selfie appeared to be in March, when she gave a peek at her new ‘do. And while fans are used to seeing Bella's parents up on the big screen, she seems to prefer staying out of the limelight—with her last public appearance being in 2021 when she attended an art exhibition in London hosted by Courtney Love

Nicole and Tom are also protective when it comes to the privacy of Bella and her 28-year-old brother Connor Cruise—who the stars adopted while they were married from 1990 to 2001—and have said little about them publicly.

photos
Tom Cruise Through The Years

"I'm very private about all that," the Moulin Rouge actress told Australian outlet Who in 2018. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Halle Berry Says Drake Used Slime Photo Without Her Permission

2

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

3

Kelsea Ballerini Shares DMs That Launched Her & Chase Stokes' Romance

Nicole also shares daughters Sunday Kidman Urban, 15, and Faith Kidman Urban, 12, with husband Keith Urban, and Tom is the father of 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who he welcomed with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

To see more photos of Bella and Connor from over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
Teeing Up

Connor is seen golfing with friends in June 2023.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Time to Tee Up Again

Connor goes golfing in April 2023.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Big Catch

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2019.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Diesel
In Style

Connor attends the Diesel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Instagram / Bella Kidman Cruise
Selfie Time

Bella appears in a 2021 selfie.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Babies!

Connor shared this childhood pic of himself with Bella on Instagram in 2019, writing, "Day 1 homies."

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Throwback Pic

"Throwback time," Connor captioned this childhood pic of himself and Bella, which he shared on Instagram in 2016.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Connor the Fisherman

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2018.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Party Time

Connor appears at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Happy Birthday, Connor

Connor celebrates his 21st birthday at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images
Connor the DJ

Connor DJs in the booth at Temple Nightclub in San Francisco in January 2016.

Mike Carlson / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at NCAA Women's Final Four

Tom and Connor watch the Maryland Terrapins play against the Connecticut Huskies during the NCAA Women's Final Four Semifinal at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in April 2015.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images
Down Under

Connor attends the Emirates marquee during Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia in November 2013.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at Dodger Stadium

Tom and Connor attend Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in October 2013.

Tiffany Rose / WireImage
Connor & Bella

The siblings appear at Connor's 17th birthday party benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, at the Hyde lounge at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in January 2012.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Courtside Seats

Tom, Connor and Jeffrey Katzenberg attend an NBA game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in March 2011.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Dodgers

Tom and Connor attend a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in June 2010.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Lakers

Tom and Connor attend Game Two of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in May 2010.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Halle Berry Says Drake Used Slime Photo Without Her Permission

2

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

3

Kelsea Ballerini Shares DMs That Launched Her & Chase Stokes' Romance

4

Billy Miller, Y&R and General Hospital Star, Dead at 43

5

Untangling Elon Musk's Fiery Dating History—and the Kids it Produced