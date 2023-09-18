Travis Kelce Playfully Reacts to His NFL Family's Taylor Swift Puns

Watch : Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift? His Brother Says...

Travis Kelce is applauding this game day strategy.

Amid rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs player is dating Taylor Swift, his NFL family—including commentator Rich Eisen—decided to have some fun with the romance speculation.

During the Sept. 17 broadcast of NFL GameDay Morning, Rich dropped several T.Swift puns while discussing Travis' return to the field. "Even though that bone bruise and the injury, one would think is delicate," Rich began, referencing Taylor's track, "he's been able to shake it off."

While Travis was able to play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rich noted that the tight end previously left a "Blank Space" in his team's lineup while out with his knee injury earlier this month. "But I think he returns today," he continued, "and proves to be the anti-hero."

After Rich posted a mashup of his playful puns to Instagram, Travis couldn't help but applaud his efforts, commenting, "Well played Rich...Well played," along with clapping and laughing emojis.

And as it turns out, Travis did play a bit of an anti-hero role in the game, scoring a touchdown for his team, who went on to defeat the Jaguars 17-9. In fact, after Travis caught teammate Patrick Mahomes' pass in the third quarter, increasing Kansas City's lead, NFL announcer Ian Eagle also referenced Taylor's song, saying Travis had found a "Blank Space" for the score.