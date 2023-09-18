Travis Kelce Playfully Reacts to His NFL Family's Taylor Swift Puns

Travis Kelce couldn't help but laugh at NFL commentator Rich Eisen's many references to Taylor Swift, who the Kansas City Chiefs player is rumored to be dating.

Watch: Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift? His Brother Says...

Travis Kelce is applauding this game day strategy. 

Amid rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs player is dating Taylor Swift, his NFL family—including commentator Rich Eisen—decided to have some fun with the romance speculation.

During the Sept. 17 broadcast of NFL GameDay Morning, Rich dropped several T.Swift puns while discussing Travis' return to the field. "Even though that bone bruise and the injury, one would think is delicate," Rich began, referencing Taylor's track, "he's been able to shake it off."

While Travis was able to play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rich noted that the tight end previously left a "Blank Space" in his team's lineup while out with his knee injury earlier this month. "But I think he returns today," he continued, "and proves to be the anti-hero."

After Rich posted a mashup of his playful puns to Instagram, Travis couldn't help but applaud his efforts, commenting, "Well played Rich...Well played," along with clapping and laughing emojis.

And as it turns out, Travis did play a bit of an anti-hero role in the game, scoring a touchdown for his team, who went on to defeat the Jaguars 17-9. In fact, after Travis caught teammate Patrick Mahomes' pass in the third quarter, increasing Kansas City's lead, NFL announcer Ian Eagle also referenced Taylor's song, saying Travis had found a "Blank Space" for the score.

Taylor Swift Through the Years

Romance rumors involving Travis and Taylor, both 33, have been in overdrive since July after the athlete attempted to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Travis' brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, was even recently asked to weigh in on the relationship speculation.

"I've seen these rumors…I cannot comment," Jason said on TNF Nightcap Sept. 14, adding that ever since the 2016 premiere of Travis' E! series Catching Kelce, "everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life."

Instagram

"I don't really know what's going on there," he continued. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

E! News has reached out to Travis and Taylor's reps for comment on the rumors and has not heard back.

While we wait for more enchanting clues about a possible romance, take a look at all of the celebs—in addition to Travis!—who've attended Taylor's Eras Tour so far...

