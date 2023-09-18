Kirsten Dunst Proves Her Son Is a Spider-Man Fan—Despite Not Knowing She Played MJ

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Well, this is marvelous news.

Spider-Man alum Kirsten Dunst, who played MJ in the original film series, just revealed there's a new Peter Parker superfan in her life—one who has no idea about her past in the comic world.

The 41-year-old shared an image of one of her sons—appearing to be 2-year-old James—to her Instagram in which he is hidden under a big red umbrella designed with Spider-Man's mask.

Though, as she captioned the Sept. 17 post, "Has no clue his mom was MJ."

Kirsten also added a camera emoji alongside the name Jesse, indicating her husband Jesse Plemons was the photographer, proving that with great power comes great adorableness.

And her comment section was filled with love from fans and fellow celebs alike, who couldn't get over the sweet moment.

Alongside the mind-blown emojis, one user wrote, "And when he realizes it," while another added, "You have to let us all know his reaction when he finds out."

Singer Vanessa Carlton wrote, "Someday, but not today," while Elle Fanning summed up everyone's reaction with the words, "SO GOOD."