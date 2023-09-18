Kirsten Dunst Proves Her Son Is a Spider-Man Fan—Despite Not Knowing She Played MJ

Well, this is marvelous news.
Spider-Man alum Kirsten Dunst, who played MJ in the original film series, just revealed there's a new Peter Parker superfan in her life—one who has no idea about her past in the comic world.
The 41-year-old shared an image of one of her sons—appearing to be 2-year-old James—to her Instagram in which he is hidden under a big red umbrella designed with Spider-Man's mask.
Though, as she captioned the Sept. 17 post, "Has no clue his mom was MJ."
Kirsten also added a camera emoji alongside the name Jesse, indicating her husband Jesse Plemons was the photographer, proving that with great power comes great adorableness.
And her comment section was filled with love from fans and fellow celebs alike, who couldn't get over the sweet moment.
Alongside the mind-blown emojis, one user wrote, "And when he realizes it," while another added, "You have to let us all know his reaction when he finds out."
Singer Vanessa Carlton wrote, "Someday, but not today," while Elle Fanning summed up everyone's reaction with the words, "SO GOOD."
Kirsten and Jesse—who met on the set of Fargo back in 2105 and tied the knot in 2022—are also parents to 5-year-old son Ennis. And as it turns out, their two sons were some of the first to learn about their parents' dual Oscar nominations last year for their work in The Power of the Dog, being with their mom at the time she got the big call.
"My manager calls me. I'm watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse is at work," the Interview With The Vampire alum told Variety at the time. "[He] called me, and he said I was nominated, so I'm crying with my kids. They're like, ‘Why the hell is mom crying?"
She continued, "I started screaming and I hung up the phone. Then of my publicists called me because she's trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. Then I called Jesse and I was the first person to tell him."
These nods were the Kirsten and Jesse's first Oscar nominations, with the two being recognized in the Best Actress and Best Actor In A Supporting Role categories respectively.
To earn their first nominations at the same time as a couple, and for their work in the same move no less, Kirsten added, "It's just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It's like a storybook. You know what I mean? It's so weird. It's amazing."