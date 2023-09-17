Halle Berry Says Drake Used Slime Photo Without Her Permission

Watch : Halle Berry Talks Redefining Herself After 30 Years at 2021 PCAs

Halle Berry minced no words after Drake used a photo of her without her permission to promote his new song.

On Sept. 15, the Oscar winner shared a quote on Instagram that read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy...even if you're a woman!" Two days earlier, Drake released his new single "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and posted on his social media an editorial photo of Halle getting green slime dumped on her at Nickelodeon's 2012 Kids' Choice Awards on his Instagram with an "parental advisory - explicit content" warning label on it.

When a user asked the actress for her thoughts on Drake using the photo of her, Halle commented on her own page, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !"

The actress also commented, in response to another fan, "He did have his people call my people call my people and I said NO. I didn't like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway ! You see...that is the disrespect. Not cool !"