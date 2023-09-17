Halle Berry Says Drake Used Slime Photo Without Her Permission

Halle Berry minced no words after Drake used a photo of her without her permission to promote his new song.
On Sept. 15, the Oscar winner shared a quote on Instagram that read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy...even if you're a woman!" Two days earlier, Drake released his new single "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and posted on his social media an editorial photo of Halle getting green slime dumped on her at Nickelodeon's 2012 Kids' Choice Awards on his Instagram with an "parental advisory - explicit content" warning label on it.
When a user asked the actress for her thoughts on Drake using the photo of her, Halle commented on her own page, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !"
The actress also commented, in response to another fan, "He did have his people call my people call my people and I said NO. I didn't like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway ! You see...that is the disrespect. Not cool !"
Drake's rep declined to comment when reached by E! News.
Meanwhile, another person wrote to Halle on her page, "While I do understand your side. That photo is owned by Getty Images. So im sure he got their permission. And paid the fee. Why you mad." The actress responded, "Cuz he asked me and i said NO that's why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f--k you to me. Not cool. You get it?"
The actress also commented to another user, "It's about principles and integrity. So happy many of you get that."
After another person wrote to Halle, "I would be more upset about the meaning of the pic. 'Slime you' what does that mean exactly? Hmm..." the actress responded, "Exactly! What does that mean?"
"Slime You Out" contains the lyrics, "I'm slimin' you for them kid choices you made" and is featured on Drake's upcoming eighth studio LP For All the Dogs, which is set to be released Sept. 22.
SZA had also shared the same image of Halle on her Instagram the day the single was released. Nickelodeon commented on the post with an emoji of a face with raised eyebrow.
Drake has long been a fan of Halle, and for years, the feeling appeared to be mutual. In a 2013 remix of Migos' song "Versace," he raps, "I'm tryna give Halle Berry a baby and no one can stop me." In 2016, Halle shared on Instagram a photo of enormous rings and captioned the pic, "We need some really nice things. We need some really big rings," quoting from Drake and Future's 2015 song, "Big Rings." She also tagged Drizzy.
In April 2019, the rapper was photographed wearing a jacket with an image of the actress as her Bond Girl character Jinx from the 2002 movie Die Another Day.
"I thought, 'Wow, Drake. Thank you,'" Halle said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following month. "Of course, I wasn't going to let that go undone. So, today, I posted something, just for Drake."
On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a gray shirt printed with the words, "Here for a good time not a long time," which are lyrics from Drake's song "Blessings" with Big Sean. She captioned the post, "Wayy up I feel blessed."
She also told Jimmy Fallon, regarding Drake's jacket, "He said he would give it to me."