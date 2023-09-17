Alabama Barker Shares What She Looks Forward to Most About Gaining a New Sibling

Alabama Barker is excited to become a big sister again.
As the influencer's dad Travis Barker and pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian prepare to welcome their first child together, the Blink-182 drummer's daughter shared her thoughts about gaining a new sibling.
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," the 17-year-old told E! News exclusively Sept. 16 at the BeautyCon Los Angeles event presented by Walmart. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
In addition to Alabama, Travis also shares son Landon Barker, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. When he married Kourtney in 2022, his children gained three new stepsiblings—her kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, who the Lemme founder shares with ex Scott Disick.
Kourtney announced her pregnancy in June, showcasing her baby bump and holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm pregnant" at one of Blink-182's concerts. More than a week later, she and Travis revealed they are expecting a boy.
Earlier this month, Kourtney was hospitalized and underwent urgent fetal surgery for an undisclosed pregnancy complication, which had prompted her husband to fly back to California from Europe to be with her and for his band to postpone several concerts in the U.K. and Ireland in his absence.
Alabama later shared on Instagram a touching message her dad wrote her amid their family emergency, which read, "You are my everything." In response, the teen wrote back, "Your [sic] truly the best dad @travisbarker."
Last week, Alabama paid tribute to her stepmom on Instagram. After the Poosh founder shared new maternity pics of herself, writing, "Pregnancy is so empowering," the teen commented, "Hot mama !"
Look back at sweet photos of Kourtney and Travis' blended family: