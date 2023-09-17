Alabama Barker Shares What She Looks Forward to Most About Gaining a New Sibling

Watch : Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over Baby Name

Alabama Barker is excited to become a big sister again.

As the influencer's dad Travis Barker and pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian prepare to welcome their first child together, the Blink-182 drummer's daughter shared her thoughts about gaining a new sibling.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," the 17-year-old told E! News exclusively Sept. 16 at the BeautyCon Los Angeles event presented by Walmart. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

In addition to Alabama, Travis also shares son Landon Barker, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. When he married Kourtney in 2022, his children gained three new stepsiblings—her kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, who the Lemme founder shares with ex Scott Disick.