Billy Miller, The Young & the Restless and General Hospital Star, Dead at 43

The soap world has lost a veteran star.

Billy Miller, best known for his role on daytime TV dramas such as The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has died. He was 43.

His manager confirmed the news to multiple outlets Sept. 17 saying that the Emmy-winning actor passed away in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 15, two days before his birthday. Details about his death were not available. Miller's manager said he was struggling with manic depression when he died.

The soap star was born William John Miller II in Tulsa, Okla., and grew up in Texas. After appearing in several TV commercials, he made his official onscreen acting debut in 2006, playing a small role on CSI: NY. The following year, he began his soap career, playing Richie Novak on All My Children until 2008, after which he began his run on The Young and the Restless, becoming the fourth actor to portray Billy Abbott, the son of John and Jill Abbott. Miller won three Daytime Emmys for his role.