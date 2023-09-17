Drew Barrymore Reverses Decision to Bring Back Talk Show Amid Strikes

Watch : Tearful Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Talk Show Return Amid Strike

The show will no longer go on as scheduled for Drew Barrymore after all.

The Drew Barrymore Show will not premiere this week as previously stated and has been put on pause. The actress announced the news Sept. 17, reserving her decision to bring the program back amid ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA. Scores of members and supporters of both unions picketed her series last week after it began taping a new episode, while many took to social media to criticize Barrymore over her choice to resume production.

"I have listened to everyone and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore wrote on Instagram Sept. 17. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find out way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."