Tori Spelling Reunites With Brian Austin Green at 90s Con Weeks After Hospitalization

Reunited: Donna Martin and David Silver!

Tori Spelling hung out with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green at That's 4 Entertainment's 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. The weekend event, the second of its kind this year, marked the actress' first celebrity event in three months and came amid some personal turmoil.

Tori wore dark denim cargo jeans paired with a cropped white T-shirt, while Brian, who played her onscreen love interest, sporting a regular white tee and black pants. The actress shared a pic of the two at the convention, posing in between hairstylist Laura Rugetti, on her Instagram page.

"Day One 90's Con…" Tori captioned the Sept. 16 post. "Come by my booth and Get Donna Martin Graduates merch."

Her reunion with Brian reunion comes days after he shared an update about her with E! News. "I talked to her today. She's doing great," Brian said. "Tori is tough."

The actor, who stars in the upcoming second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, continued, "She's going through stuff that is difficult for her right now. But she'll absolutely get through it. And then it'll make her a stronger person."