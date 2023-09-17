Tori Spelling Reunites With Brian Austin Green at 90s Con Weeks After Hospitalization

Tori Spelling met up with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green at 90s Con 2023 in Tampa, Fla., marking her first celebrity event in months and following recent health woes.

Watch: Tori Spelling Says She's Been Hospitalized for 4 Days

Reunited: Donna Martin and David Silver!

Tori Spelling hung out with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green at That's 4 Entertainment's 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. The weekend event, the second of its kind this year, marked the actress' first celebrity event in three months and came amid some personal turmoil.

Tori wore dark denim cargo jeans paired with a cropped white T-shirt, while Brian, who played her onscreen love interest, sporting a regular white tee and black pants. The actress shared a pic of the two at the convention, posing in between hairstylist Laura Rugetti, on her Instagram page.

"Day One 90's Con…" Tori captioned the Sept. 16 post. "Come by my booth and Get Donna Martin Graduates merch."

Her reunion with Brian reunion comes days after he shared an update about her with E! News. "I talked to her today. She's doing great," Brian said. "Tori is tough."

The actor, who stars in the upcoming second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, continued, "She's going through stuff that is difficult for her right now. But she'll absolutely get through it. And then it'll make her a stronger person."

photos
Tori Spelling Celebrates 50th Birthday With Dean McDermott, Candy Spelling and More

Tori and her family have undergone health struggles over the last several months. Back in May, she revealed that her two youngest kids, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, had been rushed to urgent care over a prolonged illness due to "extreme mold" in their home. Tori, who also shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, with husband Dean McDermott, said her entire family has "all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months."

In June, Tori appeared with Dean and four of their kids at the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children's star-studded Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood. A week later, rumors that Dean and Tori had broken up sparked after he appeared to confirm a split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

However, Tori never commented publicly about the alleged breakup, and Dean's Instagram bio currently includes a shoutout to her, which reads, "Married to the love of my life @ToriSpelling"

Amid the speculation about the pair's relationship status, Tori shared in August that she'd been in the hospital for several days, but did not reveal her ailment.

Tori appeared to be in great spirits at 90s Con, blowing a kiss to the camera in another Instagram video posted Sept. 16.

Scroll down for pics of Tori, Brian and other stars at 90s Con in Tampa and at the previous convention earlier this year below:

Instagram / Tori Spelling

Donna & David 4Ever

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green from Beverly Hills, 90210 reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Family Matters Reunion

Kellie Williams, Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Reunion

Beth Broderick, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Halloweentown Reunion

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Matthew Lawrence

The actor appears at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Backstreet's Back Again

Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Howie Dorough appear at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. in September 2023.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Reunion

Caroline Rhea, Elisa Donovan, Nate Richert, Melissa Joan Hart, Jenna Leigh Green and Beth Broderick pose for a group pic.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
Charmed Reunion

Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs pose together.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
All That Reunion

Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
Beverly Hills, 90210 Reunion

Rebecca Gayheart, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley gather for a pic.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
All That Mini Reunion

Danny Tamberelli, Lori Beth Denberg and Kel Mitchell appear together.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Saved by the Bell Mini Reunion

Nice to see you, Preppy! Mark-Paul Gosselar and Mario Lopez appear together.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Stacey Dash

The Clueless alum arrives at 90s Con.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Danica McKellar

Wonder Years's Winnie Cooper poses on the carpet.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Vinessa Shaw

The Hocus Pocus actress is all smiles.

