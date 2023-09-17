Tori Spelling Reunites With Brian Austin Green at 90s Con Weeks After Hospitalization

Reunited: Donna Martin and David Silver!
Tori Spelling hung out with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green at That's 4 Entertainment's 90s Con in Tampa, Fla. The weekend event, the second of its kind this year, marked the actress' first celebrity event in three months and came amid some personal turmoil.
Tori wore dark denim cargo jeans paired with a cropped white T-shirt, while Brian, who played her onscreen love interest, sporting a regular white tee and black pants. The actress shared a pic of the two at the convention, posing in between hairstylist Laura Rugetti, on her Instagram page.
"Day One 90's Con…" Tori captioned the Sept. 16 post. "Come by my booth and Get Donna Martin Graduates merch."
Her reunion with Brian reunion comes days after he shared an update about her with E! News. "I talked to her today. She's doing great," Brian said. "Tori is tough."
The actor, who stars in the upcoming second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, continued, "She's going through stuff that is difficult for her right now. But she'll absolutely get through it. And then it'll make her a stronger person."
Tori and her family have undergone health struggles over the last several months. Back in May, she revealed that her two youngest kids, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, had been rushed to urgent care over a prolonged illness due to "extreme mold" in their home. Tori, who also shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, with husband Dean McDermott, said her entire family has "all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months."
In June, Tori appeared with Dean and four of their kids at the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children's star-studded Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood. A week later, rumors that Dean and Tori had broken up sparked after he appeared to confirm a split in a since-deleted Instagram post.
However, Tori never commented publicly about the alleged breakup, and Dean's Instagram bio currently includes a shoutout to her, which reads, "Married to the love of my life @ToriSpelling"
Amid the speculation about the pair's relationship status, Tori shared in August that she'd been in the hospital for several days, but did not reveal her ailment.
Tori appeared to be in great spirits at 90s Con, blowing a kiss to the camera in another Instagram video posted Sept. 16.
Scroll down for pics of Tori, Brian and other stars at 90s Con in Tampa and at the previous convention earlier this year below: