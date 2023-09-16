Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Appear in Adorable New BFF Selfies

Taylena fans may need to calm down after seeing these sweet new pics.
Selena Gomez shared new selfies with BFF Taylor Swift on her Instagram Sept. 16, four days after the two reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs.
"Thas my best frien -she a real bad," Selena, 31, captioned the post, quoting from Saweetie's 2021 song "Best Friend."
In the pics, taken by Taylor, the two pop stars appear to be having dinner outdoors at an oceanfront restaurant. In one photo, the "Blank Space" singer, 33, kisses Selena on the cheek.
On Sept. 12, the singers attended the 2023 MTV VMAs, where Taylor won a whopping nine awards, including for video, song and artist of the year. Over the course of her career, she has now won a total of 23, second only to Beyoncé, who has 30. Selena won Best Afrobeats for "Calm Down," her collaboration with Rema. Throughout the night, the longtime BFFs cheered each other on, hung out and took pics together.
It's been an eventful summer for the pair. Taylor and Selena celebrated the Fourth of July together with several other friends at the "Style" singer's Independence Day party. In August, Selena attended one of Taylor's Eras tour shows with her sister Gracie Teefey.
Later that month, the singer released her new song "Single Soon" and Taylor expressed her support by sharing the music video on her Instagram Stories, writing, "When ur bestie is the bestest."
The pop star, who earlier this year split from Joe Alwyn following a six-year relationship, and months later, ended a whirlwind romance with 1975 singer Matty Healy, added, "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."
See Selena's newest pics with Taylor and look back at more of their cutest BFF photos over the years: