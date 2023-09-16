Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Appear in Adorable New BFF Selfies

Watch : Selena Gomez Says "Who Cares" About Her Viral VMAs Reaction

Taylena fans may need to calm down after seeing these sweet new pics.

Selena Gomez shared new selfies with BFF Taylor Swift on her Instagram Sept. 16, four days after the two reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

"Thas my best frien -she a real bad," Selena, 31, captioned the post, quoting from Saweetie's 2021 song "Best Friend."

In the pics, taken by Taylor, the two pop stars appear to be having dinner outdoors at an oceanfront restaurant. In one photo, the "Blank Space" singer, 33, kisses Selena on the cheek.

On Sept. 12, the singers attended the 2023 MTV VMAs, where Taylor won a whopping nine awards, including for video, song and artist of the year. Over the course of her career, she has now won a total of 23, second only to Beyoncé, who has 30. Selena won Best Afrobeats for "Calm Down," her collaboration with Rema. Throughout the night, the longtime BFFs cheered each other on, hung out and took pics together.