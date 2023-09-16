Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Appear in Adorable New BFF Selfies

Selena Gomez shared sweet new pics of herself with longtime bestie Taylor Swift days after the two hung out together at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Taylena fans may need to calm down after seeing these sweet new pics.

Selena Gomez shared new selfies with BFF Taylor Swift on her Instagram Sept. 16, four days after the two reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

"Thas my best frien -she a real bad," Selena, 31, captioned the post, quoting from Saweetie's 2021 song "Best Friend."

In the pics, taken by Taylor, the two pop stars appear to be having dinner outdoors at an oceanfront restaurant. In one photo, the "Blank Space" singer, 33, kisses Selena on the cheek.

On Sept. 12, the singers attended the 2023 MTV VMAs, where Taylor won a whopping nine awards, including for video, song and artist of the year. Over the course of her career, she has now won a total of 23, second only to Beyoncé, who has 30. Selena won Best Afrobeats for "Calm Down," her collaboration with Rema. Throughout the night, the longtime BFFs cheered each other on, hung out and took pics together.

photos
MTV VMAs 2023: After-Party Pics

It's been an eventful summer for the pair. Taylor and Selena celebrated the Fourth of July together with several other friends at the "Style" singer's Independence Day party. In August, Selena attended one of Taylor's Eras tour shows with her sister Gracie Teefey.

Later that month, the singer released her new song "Single Soon" and Taylor expressed her support by sharing the music video on her Instagram Stories, writing, "When ur bestie is the bestest."

The pop star, who earlier this year split from Joe Alwyn following a six-year relationship, and months later, ended a whirlwind romance with 1975 singer Matty Healy, added, "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."

See Selena's newest pics with Taylor and look back at more of their cutest BFF photos over the years:

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Summer Selfie

Selena shared this pic with her BFF days after they reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Kisses

Taylor kisses her bestie.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

VMAs Reunion

The two reunite at the 2023 event.

Instagram / Taylor Swift
Fourth of July 2023

The two celebrate Independence Day together with friends at Taylor's party.

Instagram / Taylor Swift
Independence Day Selfie

The two pose for a pic at Taylor's 2023 party.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena Turns 30

Selena celebrates her 30th birthday with friends, including Taylor, 32.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena's 30th Birthday

Selena writes on her Instagram, "30, nerdy and worthy."

Instagram
Selfie Sisters

"I'm grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you," wrote the "Hands to Myself" singer in a sweet Instagram pic posted the day after their reputation show.

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
reputation Duet

Reuniting onstage for the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's Rose Bowl concert, the longtime besties serenade the crowd with Gomez's hit "Hands to Myself."

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
Sharing the Stage

The two share a sweet moment onstage at Taylor's reputation tour concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. in May 2018.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
Grammys Dates

The two arrive at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
So Many Hugs!

The two hug at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Power of Three

During the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iconic pair pose with "Starlight" singer Serayah.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Hugs!

The two embrace during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
iHeartRadio BFFs

The "Bad Liar" singer gives her bestie a tight hug backstage of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. That night, Swift won four awards—Female Artist, Tour, Meme-able Moment and Album—and Gomez won TripleThreat.

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS
1989 Tour Fun

The two perform onstage during Swift's 1989 tour show in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2015.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
VMAs Dates

The two appear at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Instagram
Camila's Girl Group

"Happy birthday my nugget. #girlsnighttothefullest," writes the "Wolves" singer on Instagram for Cabello's special day.

Instagram
Birthday Bash

In celebration of Camila Cabello's 18th birthday in 2015, the "Havana" singer surrounds herself with famous friends, including the "Delicate" pop star, the "Back to You" singer, Jaime KingHailee SteinfeldSarah HylandJoey KingHayley Williams and the Haim sisters.

Christopher Polk/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP
More AMAs Love

The two hang out at the 2014 American Music Awards.

Twitter
Mermaid Style

They know they both got it.

Instagram
Met Gala Besties

The two hang out at the 2014 Met Gala, as seen in this Instagram video.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic
Back in the Day...

The besties join Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Instagram
Out of the Woods

Are they out of the woods yet? In a funny Instagram post, the besties pose in major greenery and joke about Swift's 2016 hit.

Kevin Winter/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA
Goofy Gals

At the 2011 American Music Awards, the star besties have some fun and make their 3-D glasses and neon sticks look glamorous.

Christopher Polk/AMA2011
AMAs Love

The two hang out at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/WireImage
Cinderella Story

The two look adorable at the premiere of Another Cinderella Story in 2008.

