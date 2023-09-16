Bill Gate and Ex Melinda Gates Reunite to Celebrate Daughter Phoebe's 21st Birthday

Watch : Melinda Gates on "Unbelievably Painful" Split From Bill Gates

Family first.

Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates reunited for a special occasion this week—to celebrate their youngest daughter Phoebe Gates' 21st birthday. The group celebrated at the Italian restaurant Carbone Sept. 14.

Melinda wore a sleeveless, cream-colored dress paired with pink sandals and a matching purse, while the Microsoft co-founder sported a light brown sweater over a white shirt and light blue pants. The birthday girl wore a pink patterned mini dress.

"Happy birthday, @phoebegates!" Bill wrote on his Instagram that day, alongside throwback pics of the two. "You'll always be my little girl, but watching you do big things has never surprised me. I'm so proud of you."

Melinda shared on her own page a video of a FaceTime call with Phoebe, in which she gives her daughter some life advice at her request.

"You know yourself already a lot and don't ever forget who you are," she said. "And the other thing I would say is that Phoebe, you're incredibly good at making friends and knowing who your close group of friends are, your most trusted advisors, always keep those people close. That way you're never going to go wrong in life."