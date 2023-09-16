Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her and Chase Stokes' First DMs That Launched Their Romance

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini demonstrates how you shoot your shot!

The country star paid tribute to boyfriend Chase Stokes for his 31st birthday Sept. 16, sharing a slew of couples pics on Instagram as well as a curious extra image: A screenshot of the DMs that launched their romance.

On Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:07 a.m., Kelsea wrote to Chase in a private Instagram message, "hiii chase stokes." He responded more than two hours later, at 3:17 a.m., "Hey there how u doin." Later that morning, at 11:38 a.m., the singer wrote to him, "i'm kels, nice to meet you," adding a blushing smiling face. Chase liked the DM.

Kelsea, 30, captioned her Instagram post, "Happy birthday, my sweet virgo. @hichasestokes."

Chase commented, "My human," adding a red heart emoji.

The singer had revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February that she and the actor began communicating in December 2022—four months after she announced her split from husband Morgan Evans after almost five years of marriage.