Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her and Chase Stokes' First DMs That Launched Their Romance

Kelsea Ballerini demonstrates how you shoot your shot!
The country star paid tribute to boyfriend Chase Stokes for his 31st birthday Sept. 16, sharing a slew of couples pics on Instagram as well as a curious extra image: A screenshot of the DMs that launched their romance.
On Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:07 a.m., Kelsea wrote to Chase in a private Instagram message, "hiii chase stokes." He responded more than two hours later, at 3:17 a.m., "Hey there how u doin." Later that morning, at 11:38 a.m., the singer wrote to him, "i'm kels, nice to meet you," adding a blushing smiling face. Chase liked the DM.
Kelsea, 30, captioned her Instagram post, "Happy birthday, my sweet virgo. @hichasestokes."
Chase commented, "My human," adding a red heart emoji.
The singer had revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February that she and the actor began communicating in December 2022—four months after she announced her split from husband Morgan Evans after almost five years of marriage.
"I slid into his DMs," she said. "I was just like, 'I'm not gonna get on an app.' And honestly, he shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.'"
She continued, "I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"
This is not the first glimpse into the early days of the pair's relationship. In August, Kelsea shared a Tiktok containing a never-before-seen throwback video of herself preparing for her first date with Chase.
The two sparked romance rumors in January when they were photographed looking cozy at a football game. In February, Chase shared a pic of the two showing some PDA and the following month, confirmed on Today that he is dating Kelsea. The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in April. Earlier this week, the actor accompanied Kelsea to the 2023 MTV VMAs.
Look back at Kelsea and Chase's road to romance below: