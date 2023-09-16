Russell Brand Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him

Watch : Mark Ruffalo on Ending Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood

Warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

Russell Brand has denied any criminal wrongdoing as the U.K. newspaper the Sunday Times reported that four women have accused him of sexual assault, including rape.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor and comedian issued a video statement on YouTube Sept. 15, hours before the outlet published its report from what it said was a joint investigation conducted with daily sister outlet The Times and the U.K.'s Channel 4.

"I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email—one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," Brand said. "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual."