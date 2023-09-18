Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn Is Engaged to Leah Shafer

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

This calls for a sail-abration!

Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn is engaged to her partner of more than five years, Leah Shafer, E! News has learned exclusively.

"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years," the Bravo star exclusively told E! of the proposal. "I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."

The brides-to-be got engaged last weekend, though Sandy started thinking about getting down on one knee back in April.

As for the inspiration behind the proposal, Sandy explained, "Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance. I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove. I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date."

The captain admitted she was so nervous, she immediately popped the question upon arrival.