Megan Fox Shares the Secrets to Chemistry With Costars Jason Statham, 50 Cent and UFC’s Randy Couture

Watch : Megan Fox Dishes on Expendables 4 Costar Relationships

Megan Fox is dishing all the details behind her Expendables 4 family.

The Jennifer's Body actress gave insight into working with the star-studded cast, which featured Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren, gushing about what each of her costars brought to the project.

"Working with Stallone and Jason, they've all been great and they all have very unique personalities," Megan said in E! News' exclusive pre-strike footage. "Dolph is very polite and a gentleman, and Stallone is very swaggy and funny. And Statham is very focused and goal-oriented."

As for 50 Cent, Megan compared the rapper to a "big teddy bear."

"You can see in his eyes and in his smile—he has such a sparkly smile," she said. "He's like super tender and soft on the inside and gentle, so he's like a big teddy bear."

However, there was one person in particular who had Megan stunned—retired UFC champion Randy Couture.