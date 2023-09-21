Exclusive

Megan Fox Shares the Secrets to Chemistry With Costars Jason Statham, 50 Cent and UFC’s Randy Couture

Megan Fox shared what it was like to work with Jason Statham, 50 Cent and retired UFC legend Randy Couture on Expendables 4: "Everybody manages to stay in good moods."

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 21, 2023
Watch: Megan Fox Dishes on Expendables 4 Costar Relationships

Megan Fox is dishing all the details behind her Expendables 4 family.

The Jennifer's Body actress gave insight into working with the star-studded cast, which featured Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren, gushing about what each of her costars brought to the project.

"Working with Stallone and Jason, they've all been great and they all have very unique personalities," Megan said in E! News' exclusive pre-strike footage. "Dolph is very polite and a gentleman, and Stallone is very swaggy and funny. And Statham is very focused and goal-oriented."

As for 50 Cent, Megan compared the rapper to a "big teddy bear."

"You can see in his eyes and in his smile—he has such a sparkly smile," she said. "He's like super tender and soft on the inside and gentle, so he's like a big teddy bear."

However, there was one person in particular who had Megan stunned—retired UFC champion Randy Couture.

Megan Fox Through the Years

"Randy, I'm a big MMA fan, so I'm a little starstruck because I've watched MMA for so long and he's a legend, like an absolute legend," she gushed. "And really well-respected, he was an amazing fighter. He also served our country, so he's just like a really special person. I have a lot of respect for people who do that for a living and have put themselves through those kinds of things."

All in all, Megan said the Expendables 4 crew "have really good chemistry together, they're all really funny together." In the film, Megan portrays Gina, a CIA agent and the girlfriend of Lee Christmas (Jason Statham).

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Medical Inn

"Everybody has been super nice and relaxed," the 37-year-old said. "Set is like a very chill vibe, and everyone gets along. It's long hours. Everybody manages to stay in good moods, which is kind of a miracle with that many lead actors."

Watch more of Megan's interview above, before Expendables 4 hits theaters Sept. 22.

